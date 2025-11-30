Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s not just me, right?

Halloween… Thanksgiving… Christmas.

It always feels as though time seems to skip by faster at this time of year.

As soon as you get prepared for one holiday, it’s swiftly forgotten and we’re right on to the next!

And you see it in the world around you too, as the seasons change, and skeletons in shop windows are replaced with Santas.

As a wise philosopher once said, “Change is the only constant”.

(Although, being honest, he definitely wasn’t thinking of shop windows).

Now, if you happen to know which philosopher said that, you might just stand a chance with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available below, alongside the answers, just in case you want to revisit anything.

So let’s get to it!

1. What physical impairment distinguishes Hephaestus from the other Olympian gods?

A. Lameness

B. Blindness

C. Deafness

D. Missing an arm

2. Which Greek philosopher famously said “Change is the only constant”?

A. Socrates

B. Parmenides

C. Heraclitus

D. Anaxagoras

3. Which major eastern power complicated Rome’s position in Judea?

A) The Seleucids

B) Parthia

C) Carthage

D) Egypt

4. Who persuaded the Delian League to move the treasury from Delos to Athens?

A. Pericles

B. Themistocles

C. Cimon

D. Alcibiades

5. Which goddess nursed Hephaestus after he was thrown from Olympus?

A. Iris

B. Hera

C. Demeter

D. Thetis

6. According to the podcast, Jewish revolts against the Roman Empire were partly fueled by clashes of:

A) Language

B) Culture and religion

C) Ethnicity

D) Military technology

7. What major divine artifact does Hephaestus forge late in the Iliad?

A. The Bow of Artemis

B. Hermes’ winged sandals

C. The Shield of Achilles

D. Zeus’ lightning bolt

8. Which one of these works of Latin literature was NOT by Virgil?

A) The Metamorphoses

B) The Aeneid

C) The Eclogues

D) The Georgics

Answer Key

A – Lameness (The God Who Has to Go to Work) C – Heraclitus (On Wings of Wax) B – Parthia (Jews vs Rome Podcast) A – Pericles (On Wings of Wax) D – Thetis (The God Who Has to Go to Work) B – Culture and religion (Jews vs Rome Podcast) C – The Shield of Achilles (The God Who Has to Go to Work) A – The Metamorphoses (A Very Virgilian Thanksgiving)

The Wisdom Scale🏛️

0 - 2 correct: Apprentice of the Muses 🎶

You’ve stepped into the great hall of learning, where every scroll is a new adventure. Keep wandering—there’s wisdom around every marble column.

3 - 4 correct: Library Dweller of Alexandria 📚

You know your way around the ancient world well enough to avoid the labyrinth’s minotaur. With a bit more study, you’ll be debating with philosophers in no time.

5 - 6 correct: Fellow of the Lyceum 🌿

Your grasp of history and myth is sharp and measured. Plato would nod approvingly, and Socrates would surely stop you for questions. Many, many questions.

7 - 8 correct: Oracle of Delphi 🏺

You dwell among poets, historians, and philosophers. Scrolls pile high around you as inspiration flows freely. You are a beacon of cultured insight.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom