Like Ithaca in the distance, it’s still a long way off.

Still, next year’s big movie adaptation of the Odyssey grows ever closer.

Now, with all the talk of Matt Damon as Odysseus, it somehow passed me by that Anne Hathaway will be playing Penelope in the upcoming film version…

I think she’s a very solid choice… I just hope everyone involved remembers that Penelope is every bit as wily as her husband!

Members can learn more about the woman who was so much more than the wife of Odysseus in this week’s special in-depth article on one of the most famous women of Greek myth.

It’s been a busy week here at Classical Wisdom: we also looked at Socrates’ thoughts on the nature of knowledge, as well as the influence of ancient Egypt on the Classics.

But… as always, I must ask: have you been paying attention?

Then prove your knowledge with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

All questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available just after the quiz (just in case you want to revisit anything!) along with the answers.

So, no more delay, let’s get to it!

1. How long was Penelope weaving her famous shroud?

A. About 20 years

B. About 10 years

C. About 3 years

D. 1 year

2. Socrates believed that the soul was:

A. Immortal

B. Fictional

C. Temporary and died with the human body

D. Reincarnated as an animal

3. Which pre-Socratic philosopher was said to have traveled to Egypt and measured the height of a pyramid by observing its shadow?

A. Thales

B. Anaximander

C. Democritus

D. Heraclitus

4. What does the term ‘anamesis’ refer to in philosophy?

A. The idea that all moral systems are man-made constructs

B. The belief that learning is simply remembering information we knew before birth

C. The idea that we are in control of our emotions

D. The belief that the gods are all ultimately benevolent towards their followers

5. Which of Plato’s dialogues focuses on the death of Socrates?

A. Euthyphro

B. Apology

C. Crito

D. Phaedo

6. Which of the Olympians visits and aids Penelope in the Odyssey?

A. Hera

B. Hermes

C. Athena

D. Apollo

7. Satie’s Socrate features the writings of which ancient philosopher?

A. Socrates

B. Plato

C. Xenophon

D. Marcus Aurelius

8. Who is said to have been Cleopatra’s favorite divinity?

A. Osiris

B. Isis

C. Anubis

D. Venus

Answer Key

C. About 3 years (Meet the Ancient Heroine Who Outsmarts Everyone… Quietly) A. Immortal (Is Socrates Immortal?) A. Thales (8 Ways the Egyptians Inspired the Classical World) B. The belief that learning is simply remembering information we knew before birth (Is Socrates Immortal?) D. Phaedo (Is Socrates Immortal?) C. Athena (Meet the Ancient Heroine Who Outsmarts Everyone… Quietly) B. Plato (Who Decides Culture? And Does it Require the Classics?) B. Isis (8 Ways the Egyptians Inspired the Classical World)

The Wisdom Scale 🏛️

0 - 2 correct: 📜 Curious Student

You’ve opened the scrolls and joined the debate in the Agora. Not yet a master, but you’re asking the right questions.

3 - 4 correct: 🏛️ Rising Thinker

With wisdom and wit, you can now spar with sophists and keep your balance on the philosophical tightrope. Socrates would (probably) be proud.

5 - 6 correct: 🔥 Keeper of the Lamp

You carry the flame of knowledge through dark times, guiding others with reason and a dash of daring.

7 - 8 correct: 🌞 Philosopher Supreme

You’ve reached the heights, standing with Plato and Aristotle, basking in the bright clarity of truth. Truly a master of wisdom.

So, how did it go? Are you keeping up with the philosophers, or having to go back to the ancient texts all over again?

Let us know in the comments below!

