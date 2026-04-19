Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

That was definitely cool!

This week, we had none other than acclaimed academic, author and broadcaster Mary Beard as a guest on our Classical Wisdom Speaks podcast.

As part of our discussion, she spoke about how a childhood museum trip helped spark her interest in history, the ways which the ancients can still shock us now, and how there’s a wealth of ways to engage with the Classics these days.

And, well, if you want to engage more deeply with the Classical world, we have the perfect opportunity.

Our much loved course, The Essential Greeks, is enrolling now!

This is your chance to take an in-depth look at the likes of Socrates, Plato, Homer, Aristotle, Euripides, and more.

Through a combination of videos, live webinars, quizzes, and more, you can discover the life and works of these crucial figures of ancient history, and how they helped shape our modern world.

Even better, you can enroll today for a special $20 discount off the full price.

So don’t miss out! Class starts May 5th. Sign up now:

Enroll Here

Of course, we also have a special quiz for you right now.

All questions are based on material published this week here at Classical Wisdom. As always, answers are available just after the quiz, alongside a roundup of this week’s resources.

So, are you ready? Let’s go!

1. Which ancient Greek play does Mary Beard single out as still having the power to shock and unsettle in the modern world?

A) Aeschylus’ Libation Bearers

B) Euripides’ Medea

C) Aristophanes’ Lysistrata

D) Euripides’ Bacchae

2. What concept represents Stoic belief in divine order?

A) Logos

B) Pathos

C) Ethos

D) Mythos

3. In which of Plato’s dialogues does Socrates recounts how the Oracle of Delphi declared him the wisest man in all of Greece?

A) Apology

B) Republic

C) Symposium

D) Crito

4. What does the ancient Greek word Thauma mean?

A) A derogatory term for someone overly reverential

B) A sense of wonder and awe

C) Personal glory

D) Enduring relevance

5. What is Socrates’ famous maxim regarding virtue?

A) Virtue is happiness

B) Virtue is power

C) Virtue is knowledge

D) Virtue is obedience

6. What is “amor fati”?

A) Fear of fate

B) Control of fate

C) Love of fate

D) Rejection of fate

7. What did Democritus propose?

A) Divine intervention

B) Atomic theory

C) Moral absolutism

D) Political reform

8. Mary Beard’s engagement with the ancient world was sparked by seeing what at the British Museum as a child?

A) A Roman statue

B) A scroll from Pompeii

C) A piece of ancient Egyptian bread

D) An Athenian coin

Answers

B) Euripides’ Medea (Mary Beard: Why You Should Argue With the Ancients) A) Logos (Fate Vs Free Will) A) Apology (Was Socrates the “Christ of Greece”?) B) A sense of wonder and awe (Mary Beard: Why You Should Argue With the Ancients) C) Virtue is knowledge (Was Socrates the “Christ of Greece”?) C) Love of fate (Fate Vs Free Will) B) Atomic theory (Fate Vs Free Will) C) A piece of ancient Egyptian bread (Mary Beard: Why You Should Argue With the Ancients)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-6 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡7-8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom