Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

How should we live?

It’s a big question… and one that gets offered a lot of different answers.

And to make things more complicated, some people’s answers get misunderstood…

So this week we looked at the often-misinterpreted philosopher Epicurus, to get to the truth of what it really means to be an Epicurean.

But another important question is: have you been paying attention?

Because it’s time, once again, for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available of the week’s resources is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers.

Members can access ALL our resources, this week and every week.

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Now, let’s get quizzing!

1. According to Epicurus, what constitutes the physical universe?

a) Earth, air, fire and water

b) Atoms moving through empty space

c) Matter guided continuously by divine intervention

d) Eternal and unchanging Forms

2. Which German philosopher regarded Antigone as the greatest Greek tragedy because of its opposing ethical principles?

a) Friedrich Nietzsche

b) Immanuel Kant

c) Arthur Schopenhauer

d) G. W. F. Hegel

3. Which Roman statesman discussed the construction of effective speeches in De Oratore, completed in 55 BC?

a) Cicero

b) Seneca

c) Cato the Elder

d) Quintilian

4. What did Epicurus and his followers value above all other human relationships?

a) Political alliances

b) Family lineage

c) Friendship

d) Professional partnerships

Share

5. What central conflict is traditionally represented by Antigone’s opposition to Creon?

a) Democracy versus monarchy

b) Wealth versus poverty

c) Athens versus Sparta

d) The laws of the state versus the laws of conscience

6. What is the rhetorical term for the emotional climax or concluding section of a speech?

a) Exordium

b) Peroration

c) Narratio

d) Refutatio

7. Why did Epicurus argue that death should not be feared?

a) Death ends sensation, so there is no suffering to experience afterwards

b) Everyone is guaranteed eternal happiness after death

c) The soul immediately enters another human body

d) The gods reward everyone who lives virtuously

8. Who wrote the Greek tragedy Antigone?

a) Euripides

b) Aeschylus

c) Sophocles

d) Aristophanes

Answers

1. B) Atoms moving through empty space (Epicurus – Proto-Scientist, Secular-Saint, and Sophisticated Hedonist)

2. D) G. W. F. Hegel (Death and Desire: Sophocles’ Antigone)

3. A) Cicero (Churchill and the Ancient Art of Rhetoric)

4. C) Friendship (Epicurus – Proto-Scientist, Secular-Saint, and Sophisticated Hedonist)

5. D) The laws of the state versus the laws of conscience (Death and Desire: Sophocles’ Antigone)

6. B) Peroration (Churchill and the Ancient Art of Rhetoric)

7. A) Death ends sensation, so there is no suffering to experience afterwards (Epicurus – Proto-Scientist, Secular-Saint, and Sophisticated Hedonist)

8. C) Sophocles (Death and Desire: Sophocles’ Antigone)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom