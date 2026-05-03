Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

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Our video course The Essential Greeks starts in just a few days, on the 5th of May.

This is your chance to cut out the noise and connect more deeply with the wisdom of the ancients through a combination of videos, live webinars, and quizzes.

We’ll be looking at the life and works of the likes of Socrates, Aristotle, Homer, Sophocles and more, with each figure in The Essential Greeks being a true cultural touchstone from the ancient world.

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For now, we have another edition of the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. Answers are available just after the quiz, along with a roundup of the week’s resources.

This week we looked at none other than the father of Greek tragedy, Aeschylus, as well as Thucydides, one of the ancient world’s most important historians.

(Both of whom are also featured on The Essential Greeks!)

Are you ready?

1. Which Stoic philosopher wrote the following? : “For what is the professed object of reasoning? To state the true, to eliminate the false, to suspend judgment in doubtful cases.”

A. Marcus Aurelius

B. Seneca

C. Musonius Rufus

D. Epictetus

2. Which god is said to have visited Aeschylus in a dream?

A. Hermes

B. Zeus

C. Dionysus

D. Apollo

3. Thucydides was stripped of which military role, before writing his History of the Peloponnesian War?

A. Strategos

B. Trierarchos

C. Hipparchos

D. Dekarchos

4. What religious group was Aeschylus initiated into?

A. The Pythagoreans

B. The Eleusinian Mysteries

C. The Cult of Apollo

D. The Orphics

5. Which key figure in the Peloponnesian War did Thucydides refer to when he wrote: “they personally objected to his private habits; and so speedily shipwrecked the state”?

A. Alcibiades

B. Pericles

C. Nicias

D. Brasidias

6. What major innovation did Aeschylus introduce to Greek drama?

A. Use of masks

B. Introduction of a second actor

C. Musical accompaniment

D. Female performers

7. Thucydides was related to royalty from where?

A. Athens

B. Thebes

C. Thrace

D. Sparta

8. How is Aeschylus said to have died?

A. He died in battle

B. He was poisoned

C. An eagle dropped a turtle on his head

D. He drowned at sea

Answers

D) Epictetus (What Books Shaped You?) C) Dionysus (Bring Some Drama Into Your Life) A) Strategos (The Man Behind The History) B) The Eleusinian Mysteries (Bring Some Drama Into Your Life) A) Alcibiades (The Man Behind The History) B) Introduction of a second actor (Bring Some Drama Into Your Life) C) Thrace (The Man Behind The History) C) An eagle dropped a turtle on his head (Bring Some Drama Into Your Life)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-6 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡7-8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom