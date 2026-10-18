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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
8d

8/8! Great!

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Luigi Matrone's avatar
Luigi Matrone
Oct 18

The Stoics had a word for the kind of general notion you hold without ever having derived it. Prolepsis, preconception. Pythagoras may be the plainest case: most of us carry him from school as a theorem we never derived, and your question 8 says Babylon knew it first. In the episode, does Professor Riedweg trace the Golden Verses’ evening review back to Pythagoras himself?

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