Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s a name that we learn at school…

But what do you really know about Pythagoras?

Of course, there’s the famous theorem… But that is only the tip of the iceberg.

Both mathematician and mystic, cult leader and intellectual, his is an astonishing and complex legacy… There’s much more to him than just triangles!

Members can check out this week’s episode of Podcasts with Professors featuring Anya discussing the life and legacy of Pythagoras with Professor Christoph Riedweg, a world-leading expert on Pythagoras and his followers.

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Now… It’s time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers. Just in case you missed anything first go around, or want to revisit it!

So, are you ready?

1. What does Professor Christoph Riedweg compare the historical evidence about Pythagoras to?

a) A palimpsest repeatedly rewritten and reused

b) A broken mosaic

c) A buried treasure chest

d) An unfinished manuscript

2. What was the primary practical purpose of the Pharos of Alexandria?

a) To observe the movements of the stars

b) To guide ships into the city’s harbours

c) To defend the royal palace

d) To store the city’s grain supplies

3. Which Persian imperial capital’s palaces did Alexander the Great burn during his conquests?

a) Susa

b) Babylon

c) Ecbatana

d) Persepolis

4. In what year was Alexandria established following Alexander the Great’s conquest of Egypt?

a) 323 BCE

b) 305 BCE

c) 331 BCE

d) 264 BCE

5. What is the term for the transmigration or reincarnation of souls, a belief associated with Pythagoras?

a) Metempsychosis

b) Ataraxia

c) Apatheia

d) Anamnesis

6. Which of Alexander’s commanders was left in charge of constructing and expanding Alexandria?

a) Seleucus

b) Antigonus

c) Parmenion

d) Cleomenes

7. According to the Pythagorean Golden Verses discussed by Riedweg, what should a person do every evening?

a) Recite mathematical formulas

b) Reflect on the day’s actions and whether they were right or wrong

c) Fast until the following morning

d) Memorise the movements of the planets

8. According to Riedweg, where was the theorem associated with Pythagoras already known before his time?

a) In Roman engineering manuals

b) In Egyptian hieroglyphic inscriptions exclusively

c) In Babylonian texts

d) In the writings of Aristotle

Answers

1. A) A palimpsest repeatedly rewritten and reused (Who Was Pythagoras… Really?)

2. B) To guide ships into the city’s harbours (Ancient Alexandria’s Secrets)

3. D) Persepolis (Contemplating Columbus)

4. C) 331 BCE (Ancient Alexandria’s Secrets)

5. A) Metempsychosis (Who Was Pythagoras… Really?)

6. D) Cleomenes (Ancient Alexandria’s Secrets)

7. B) Reflect on the day’s actions and whether they were right or wrong (Who Was Pythagoras… Really?)

8. C) In Babylonian texts (Who Was Pythagoras… Really?)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom