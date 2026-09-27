Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

That was fun!

Earlier in the week, we had a special event with Angie Hobbs looking at the pre-Socratics and the very origins of Greek philosophy.

Although, as you’ve probably heard us say before, really we should call them the Natural Philosophers.

It was a fantastic and illuminating discussion, and you can watch it back HERE!

Members can go deeper into the ancient world with our exclusive e-book of the Cyropaedia, an ancient study of the life of Cyrus the Great by none other than Xenophon, the Ernest Hemingway of the ancient world, with bonus material from Classical Wisdom contributors.

Not A Member? Sign up today to unlock ALL of our resources, including in-depth articles, e-books, and exclusive podcasts with some of the world’s leading minds in Classics.

And now, once more, it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available after the quiz, alongside the answers. Just in case you want to revisit anything, or missed it first time round!

Now, are you ready?

1. Which famous philosopher had tutored Xenophon?

a) Plato

b) Aristotle

c) Socrates

d) Pythagoras

2. What tendency in traditional religion did Xenophanes particularly criticise?

a) Portraying gods in human form and with human characteristics

b) Animal sacrifice

c) Belief in an afterlife

d) The construction of temples

3. Which Pre-Socratic thinker’s work survives in relatively substantial chunks, including his Way of Truth?

a) Thales

b) Anaximenes

c) Democritus

d) Parmenides

4. After completing Apollo’s temple at Delphi, what reward did Apollo ultimately give Trophonius and Agamedes?

a) Immortality

b) A peaceful death

c) A kingdom in Boeotia

d) The gift of prophecy

5. What was a central tenet of Pythagorean philosophy?

a) The soul dies permanently with the body

b) Only philosophers possess souls

c) Rebirth occurs only among human beings

d) Souls can be reborn in animals

6. Which dynasty did Cyrus the Great found?

a) Achaemenid

b) Ptolemaic

c) Seleucid

d) Antigonid

7. What is one major difficulty in studying many of the Pre-Socratics?

a) They deliberately prohibited their teachings from being recorded

b) Their works survive exclusively in Egyptian translations

c) Much of their work survives only in fragments preserved by later writers

d) They wrote only mathematical equations

8. What did visitors have to drink first before descending into the cave of Trophonius?

a) The waters of Memory

b) The waters of Forgetfulness

c) Sacred wine

d) Water from the Castalian Spring

Answers

C) Socrates (The Education of Cyrus the Great) A) Portraying gods in human form and with human characteristics (God and Philosophy) D) Parmenides (Before Philosophy: The Strange Ideas that Shaped Philosophy) B) A peaceful death (God, Hero, or Thief?) D) Souls can be reborn in animals (God and Philosophy) A) Achaemenid (The Education of Cyrus the Great) C) Much of their work survives only in fragments preserved by later writers (Before Philosophy: The Strange Ideas that Shaped Philosophy) B) The waters of Forgetfulness (God, Hero, or Thief?)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom