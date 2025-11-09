Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

How do we know what's right?

Or, for that matter, what's wrong?

Well, this week, we looked at the compelling world of ancient ethics (and a bit of Stoicism as well) to see what the philosophers had to say about it all.

After all, some questions don’t have straightforward answers… but some do.

Especially here at the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers (plus a few bonus articles this week!)

Let’s get to it…

1. What were the last words of Marcus Aurelius, according to the Roman historian Cassius Dio?

A. “Go to the rising sun; I am already setting.”

B. “But I have not played my five acts, only three.”

C. “I think I am becoming a god”

D. “Have I played the part well?”

2. According to Aristotle, Aesop was from where?

A. Athens

B. Sparta

C. Samos

D. Thrace

3. Who was co-emperor with Marcus Aurelius?

A. Commodus

B. Antoninus Pius

C. Lucius Verus

D. Hadrian

4. Alcibiades was the pupil of which Greek philosopher?

A. Socrates

B. Plato

C. Aristotle

D. Xenophon

5. Aesop is said to have been:

A. A Merchant

B. A Wealthy Aristocrat

C. A Slave

D. A Politician

6. How many fables are attributed to Aesop?

A. 50

B. Over 600

C. 1001 exactly

D. 80

7. The painting titled ‘The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius’ was by which artist?

A. J.M.W. Turner

B. John William Waterhouse

C. Ilya Repin

D. Eugène Delacroix

8. Cato the Younger famously opposed which Roman leader?

A. Marcus Aurelius

B. Julius Caesar

C. Marius

D. Augustus Caesar

Answers

A. “Go to the rising sun; I am already setting.” (The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius) D. Thrace (From Slave to Sage: The Astonishing Tale of Aesop) C. Lucius Verus (The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius) A. Socrates (Is the ‘Bad Guy’ Actually the Good Guy?) C. A slave (From Slave to Sage: The Astonishing Tale of Aesop) B. Over 600 (From Slave to Sage: The Astonishing Tale of Aesop) D. Eugène Delacroix (The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius) B. Julius Caesar (Is the ‘Bad Guy’ Actually the Good Guy?)

🏛️The Wisdom Scale

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher Fear not! Even Socrates had to start somewhere. Keep reading, and soon you’ll be dazzling the symposium with your insights.

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos A solid effort. You’re well on your way to wisdom, though perhaps a bit more contemplation is needed.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept Impressive! You could hold your own in a debate with the best of them.

⚡8 correct: Master of the Classics Magnificent! You’re a true philosopher, embodying the wisdom of the ancients.

