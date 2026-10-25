Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s probably an obvious thing to say…

But one of the astonishing things about mythology is seeing how, across centuries, it both evolves and paradoxically stays the same.

Moreover, it’s amazing to discover how different cultures and eras can land upon remarkably similar ideas and concepts, and yet express them in very different ways.

We had a look at all this in this week’s Members articles: one looking at Aeschylus’ masterpiece of Greek tragedy, the Seven Against Thebes, and another on the enduring myth of the Judgment of Paris.

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Now, it’s time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers, just in case you want to revisit anything or catch up on something you missed first time around!

Now, are you ready?

1. What did Hera offer Paris in versions of the Judgment of Paris discussed in the article?

a) Immortality and eternal youth

b) Kingship or political supremacy

c) Victory in every battle

d) Wisdom and prophetic knowledge

2. Which ancient philosopher believed that everything is always in the process of becoming its opposite?

a) Aristotle

b) Empedocles

c) Parmenides

d) Heraclitus

3. What Babylonian poem contains parallels with Aeschylus’ Seven Against Thebes?

a) Erra and Ishum

b) Enuma Elish

c) The Epic of Gilgamesh

d) Atrahasis

4. In Plato’s Republic, which three parts make up the soul?

a) Memory, imagination and perception

b) Body, mind and fate

c) Reason, spirit and appetite

d) Wisdom, courage and wealth

5. Why do many scholars regard the surviving play’s final confrontation involving Antigone as a possible later addition?

a) It closely anticipates the burial conflict in Sophocles’ Antigone

b) It introduces characters unknown to Greek mythology

c) It contradicts the existence of the seven gates

d) It describes a battle that occurred centuries after Aeschylus

6. In what year was Aeschylus’ Seven Against Thebes first performed?

a) 458 BCE

b) 472 BCE

c) 431 BCE

d) 467 BCE

7. Why was it that Aphrodite’s promise to Paris could never remain a purely private reward?

a) Paris was forbidden to leave Troy

b) Helen was already a queen and wife, embedded in political and social obligations

c) Aphrodite intended to make Paris king of Sparta

d) Helen had already been promised immortality

8. According to Aristotle, what major theatrical innovation did Aeschylus introduce?

a) He introduced painted scenery for the first time

b) He eliminated the chorus from Greek tragedy

c) He increased the number of actors from one to two, giving dialogue greater prominence

d) He replaced spoken dialogue with musical performance

Bonus Article:

Answers

1. B) Kingship or political supremacy. (What Was Paris Really Choosing?)

2. D) Heraclitus. (Are Protests the Best Way to Get What You Want?)

3. A) Erra and Ishum. (Why Seven?)

4. C) Reason, spirit and appetite. (What Was Paris Really Choosing?)

5. A) It closely anticipates the burial conflict in Sophocles’ Antigone. (Why Seven?)

6. D) 467 BCE. (Why Seven?)

7. B) Helen was already a queen and wife, embedded in political and social obligations. (What Was Paris Really Choosing?)

8. C) He increased the number of actors from one to two, giving dialogue greater prominence. (Why Seven?)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom