Some lessons really stay with us.

Back in the day, when I was a teenager learning some ancient Greek after school, our teacher showed us a video clip in our first class.

It was Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society, talking passionately about one of the great lessons from the ancients – carpe diem. Or, translated into English, seize the day. Which was a little bit of a strange choice for the class, in retrospect, as it was originally written in Latin, not Greek (and is better translated as ‘pluck the day’).



Still, it’s an inspiring scene from an inspiring movie, and a memory that’s stayed with me. I know I’m not the only one!

This week here at Classical Wisdom, Members got a look at the life of Horace, the poet who wrote that famous phrase, carpe diem.

It’s a fascinating exploration of one of the key writers from the Golden Age of Latin literature, and how his life brushed up against some of the major events in Roman history.

We also looked at a misunderstood figure from the world of Greek tragedy, as well as some lessons from Cicero.

So to continue the schoolroom theme: have you been paying attention?

Well, now’s the chance to prove it with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just below the quiz, alongside the answers.

See you on the other side!

1. What unforgivable crime did Agamemnon commit, in Clytemnestra’s eyes?

A. Sacrificing Iphigenia

B. Killing Paris

C. Burning Troy

D. Betraying Menelaus

2. Which powerful Roman became Horace’s patron and gave him a villa?

A. Agrippa

B. Tiberius

C. Gaius Maecenas

D. Julius Caesar

3. What role does Clytemnestra play across the entire Oresteia trilogy?

A. She appears only in Agamemnon

B. She appears in all three plays

C. She dies before the second play

D. She is only referenced indirectly

4. Who actually created the list now known as “Cicero’s Six Mistakes of Man”?

A. Gaius Asinius Pollio

B. Quintus Hortensius

C. Marcus Terentius Varro

D. Bernard Meador

5. What key Stoic principle appears in Cicero’s argument about stress?

A. Grief is a divine punishment

B. Anger must be suppressed through ritual

C. Fate determines emotional suffering

D. Mental anguish is voluntary

6. What major battle did Horace fight in as an officer under Brutus and Cassius?

A. Cannae

B. Zama

C. Philippi

D. Actium

7. According to the article, what major cultural institution ultimately emerges from the chain of events Clytemnestra sets in motion?

A. The Spartan military code

B. The Athenian legal system

C. Athenian democracy

D. The Delphic oracle

8. Which of Cicero’s philosophical works emphasizes cooperation and the importance of winning “the hearts of men”?

A. On Duties

B. On Divination

C. On the Republic

D. On the Laws

Answers

A – Sacrificing Iphigenia (Mother or Murderer?) C – Gaius Maecenas (Who Was Horace?) B – She appears in all three plays (Mother or Murderer?) D – Bernard Meador (Cicero’s Six Mistakes of Man) D – Mental anguish is voluntary (Cicero’s Six Mistakes of Man) C – Philippi (Who Was Horace?) B – The Athenian legal system (Mother or Murderer?) A – On Duties (Cicero’s Six Mistakes of Man)

The Wisdom Scale

🌱 Novice (0–2 correct)

You’ve planted the seed of wisdom but it’s just beginning to sprout.

🔥 Aspiring Seeker (3–4 correct)

Your knowledge burns brighter. You’ve lit the first torch on the road to enlightenment.

🏛️ Learned Citizen (5–6 correct)

You walk among marble halls of Rome and Greece with confidence, well-versed in the ancients.

🌞 Master of the Classics (7–8 correct)

Zeus crowns you with glory. You embody the harmony of myth, history, and philosophy!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

