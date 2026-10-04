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Aaron Malcolm's avatar
Aaron Malcolm
Oct 4

6 correct this week. Better than I thought it would be. Must have remembered more than I thought or probably just luck!!

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John Goltman's avatar
John Goltman
Oct 5

5/8

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