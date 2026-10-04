Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

As October begins, and the oranged leaves drop to the ground from bared branches, it all means one thing…

Hallowe’en is getting closer!

So this week, we had a look at a witch.

Of course, Circe (best known from the Odyssey) is very removed from the modern day conception of witches… There’s not a black cat, pointy hat, or broomstick to be found in Homer.

But then, even Circe isn’t always what we think of as Circe.

This week’s in-depth Members article from Mary Naples looked at how this iconic figure of myth has been interpreted and reinterpreted across the ages, from ancient Greece to this summer’s blockbuster version of the Odyssey.

Plus, we also had a look at the very origins of the Odyssey, with a fascinating article looking at the very dawn of writing in the ancient world, challenging assumptions of how Homer’s epic first came to be…

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Now, it’s time once more for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup of them all is available after the quiz, alongside the answers, just in case you missed something or want to revisit an article.

Get ready!

1. What does boustrophedon describe?

a) Writing exclusively from right to left

b) Writing in concentric circles

c) Alternating the direction of writing from one line to the next

d) Writing vertically from the bottom upwards

2. What does Hermes give Odysseus to protect him from Circe’s enchantment?

a) Moly

b) Laurel

c) Nepenthe

d) Ambrosia

3. In what year was Socrates brought before an Athenian jury?

a) 431 BC

b) 323 BC

c) 338 BC

d) 399 BC

4. Which famous object carries one of the earliest Greek inscriptions written in metrical verse?

a) The Mask of Agamemnon

b) The Nestor Cup

c) The François Vase

d) The Derveni Krater

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5. What is Circe’s role in the Argonautica?

a) As a respectable wise woman with specialised knowledge

b) As a comic villain

c) As a powerless captive

d) As Jason’s principal military opponent

6. What is the technical term for an alphabet that contains letters only for consonants?

a) Syllabary

b) Logogram

c) Pictogram

d) Abjad

7. On what island does Odysseus encounter Circe in the Odyssey?

a) Ithaca

b) Aeaea

c) Thrinakia

d) Ogygia

8. Which writing system was used throughout Greece during the Late Bronze Age?

a) Cuneiform

b) Phoenician

c) Linear B

d) Linear A

Answers

C) Alternating the direction of writing from one line to the next (The Real Age of the Greek Alphabet) A) Moly (The Many Faces of Circe) D) 399 BC (Trial of Socrates) B) The Nestor Cup (The Real Age of the Greek Alphabet) A) As a respectable wise woman with specialised knowledge (The Many Faces of Circe) D) Abjad (The Real Age of the Greek Alphabet) B) Aeaea (The Many Faces of Circe) C) Linear B (The Real Age of the Greek Alphabet)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom