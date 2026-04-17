Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
6h

From the writings of his students we gain that while teaching,he stopped talking,stood perfectly still for about 24 hours then suddenly just walked away. His words were different after that but were noticed by the ruling class as being against Greek philosophy at that time which led to his death. During that time he is believed his mind to have been illuminated with all knowing wisdom.

Reply
Share
JimG's avatar
JimG
1h

The "Christ," or Buddha of Greece was Pythagoras, the first lover of Sophia. Pythagoras was Enlightened and ran a monastery where His followers gave all their property to the commons, practiced silence and meditation, and were vegetarian. Pythagoras lived during the Axial Age like the Buddha, but Dr. Armstrong does not include him her book on the Great Transformation. Well, Sophia turned into Hagia Sophia in the Wisdom Books of the Bible, and Prophetic Judaism and ultimately Christianity completed the transformation. Emperor Constantine killed this transformational movement and philosophy by making Sophia irrelevant to the Christian Era. Thus Philosophy lost contact with the divine, with the Holy Spirit, and has been overly materialistic and fatalistic ever since.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture