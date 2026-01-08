Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Top Ten Most Scandalous Women Of Ancient Rome

By Brittany Marie Garcia

NUMBER TEN

Name: Empress Theodora (500 AD-548 AD)

Vices: Roman Actress (Prostitute), Defying an Emperor, Brothel Worker, Wit

Weakness: Responsibility, Stubbornness

Theodora became a prostitute out of necessity(to support her family), but pursued the scandalous lifestyle even when she left her family. In the Secret History, she was recorded for her indecent exposure, theatrics, sexual services off the stage, and even her lecherous portrayal of “Leda and the Swan.” Emperor Justinian I, so enamored with her, repealed the law that government officials could not marry actresses in order to marry her and even treated her illegitimate daughter and grandson as legitimate children.

Ergo: Theodora places 10th on our list due to her “low” beginnings, although she only began working as a prostitute and “actress” to support her orphaned sibling and herself. History regards Theodora as a great empress of Rome, who was strong, courageous, intelligent, and decisive(i.e: she saved Justinian’s throne in the Nika Riots and was firm in religious policy even if it opposed Justinian). While History does not implicate that she was a plotting woman, it’s still very interesting that a former “actress” could seduce the emperor, persuade him to change laws to marry her, make her queen, and give her power to rule… hence making the list.

NUMBER NINE

Name: Faustina the Younger (125-130 AD-175 AD)

Vices: Ordering Death Sentences, Poisoning, Promiscuity, Excessive Adultery, Inciter of Revolutions

Weakness: Self-Control, Victim to Gossipy Literature, and Insatiable Lust

Although Faustina the Younger was given various titles of honor such as Augusta and Mater Castrorum (Mother of the Camp), she has also been recorded as a woman of shameful lust and murder. Cassius Dio records that Faustina, wife of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, ordered the deaths of several people by poisoning or execution and he claims that she had affairs with sailors, gladiators, and even soldiers (this give the title Mater Castrorum a new meaning). She, also, was accused of inciting a revolution between her husband and Avidius Cassius.

Ergo: Due to her promiscuity and willingness to kill for power, Faustina has made this list of infamous and devious women. However, the sources on her infamy and scandal are somewhat uncertain and this is why she is in 9th place.

NUMBER EIGHT

Name: Fulvia Flacca Bambula (83BC-40 BC) a.k.a Fulvia

Vices: Gang Leader, Manipulator, Political Match-Maker, Mutilation, Jealousy

Weakness: Power, Politics, and Marc Antony

Fulvia used marriage to acquire power. She acquired the loyalties of a gang or collegium from her first husband, money from her second, and she did not survive her third husband; Marc Antony. According to Plutarch, she was a mass manipulator who was responsible for rendering Marc Antony easily controllable by women. (Now, we know who Cleopatra should thank!) Furthermore, Dio reports that she pierced the tongue of the decapitated head of Cicero out of disdain. Also, in Appian’s Civil War, Fulvia’s jealous supposedly fueled the tension between Lucius and Octavian against Antony, thus sparking the Perusine War.

Ergo: Fulvia earns the 8th spot in this countdown for her immoral actions all for the sake of power. Even though a highborn woman, she went through husbands as a gold-digger, allowed her jealously to fuel a war, performed wanton violence against a dead man’s head, and manipulated all those around her for power.

NUMBER SEVEN

Name: Julia the Elder (39 BC – 14 AD)

Vices: Promiscuity, Excessive Affairs, Treason

Weakness: Food, Men, Speaking Her Mind, Drinking Parties, Small Islands

Julia the Elder was the daughter of Emperor Augustus. According to Dio and Seneca, although married to Tiberius (who would be emperor after Augustus), she reveled in drinking parties, many love affairs, and even prostitution. This promiscuity was especially scandalous due to her father’s Leges Juliae (Julian Laws) that promoted family units, children, and marital loyalty. The fact that his own daughter was breaking these laws was unforgivable.

Pliny states she had affairs and plotted in public; “adulterium filiae et consilia parricidae” “adultery of the daughter and the plan of patricide.”

Ergo: Julia earns number seven for her crimes against and humiliation of her husband, father, and empire.(Though let’s be honest, the men all committed the exact same actions…)For her deeds, she was exiled, banished from her family, and eventually starved to death. However, her loveless marriages may have caused this outcry for love and attention. It is difficult not to pity her, even though scandalous.

NUMBER SIX

Name: Valeria Messalina (c. 17/20 – 48) a.k.a Messalina

Vices: Lust, Promiscuity, Treason, Bigamy, Seduction, Persuasiveness

Weakness: Selfishness, Pride, Competitiveness, Handsome Face

Messalina was the wife of Emperor Claudius. Although she was the most powerful woman in Rome, she sought to overthrow her husband and rule with her lover. Messalina is infamously known for her clandestine affairs, but most notable for her all-night sex competition against a prostitute. According to Pliny, Messalina won the 24 hour competition with 25 partners. She also humiliated Claudius by marrying her last lover: the intelligent and handsome Gaius Silius. Gaius and Messalina had planned to overthrow Claudius and rule together, but their plan was exposed.

Ergo: Messalina earns number 6 due to her similar nature to Julia the Elder, but the fact that she was plotting against her husband pushes her ahead. As punishment, her name was removed from all monuments, honors and she was sentenced to death. She betrayed not only her husband, her children, but also Roman women.

NUMBER FIVE

Name: Claudia Livia Julia (c. 13 BC – 31 AD) a.k.a: Livilla

Vices: Murder, Plotting Treason, Affairs, Rudeness

Weakness: Love for Sejanus, Power, Children, Locked Doors

Livilla was the daughter of Antonia and sister to Claudius. She was reported to be a beautiful, as well as a sharp woman. She once laughed hysterically at the prophecy of Claudius being destined to be emperor. She took on one lover, a praetorian prefect: Sejanus. With her lover Sejanus, they murdered and poisoned her husband Drusus.

Once Drusus was gone, she and Sejanus attempted to marry, but Emperor Tiberius would not comply. Tiberius eventually suggested that Sejanus could marry Livilla’s daughter, Livia Julia. Eventually, Sejanus’ ex-wife told the emperor of Livilla’s and Sejanus’ plan to overthrow Tiberius and rule Rome.

Ergo: Livilla places fifth for murder, treason, and want of power. Livilla, although selfish and vain, was upset at the pretense of Sejanus marrying her daughter even as a formality. Livilla’s death was a treacherous as her life; she was held captive in a room while her mother stood outside it and allowed her to starve to death.

NUMBER FOUR

Name: Cleopatra VII Philopator (69 BC-30 BC) a.k.a Cleopatra

Vices: Murder, Wit, Seducing Married Men

Weakness: Desire to Rule Egypt, Love for Marc Antony & her Children, Pride, Sea Battles

While not ‘Roman’, Cleopatra certainly shocked the Roman world. Cleopatra was exiled from her reign, power and home in 48 BC, after which she met Caesar (already married), seduced him and bore his son. Caesar reinstated her as queen of Egypt and she murdered her brother (in the siege of Alexandria), as well as ordered her sister’s death.

When Caesar died unexpectedly, Cleopatra did not give up on her power or prospects for her children. She seduced, married, and started a family with Marc Antony (who was already married). After the defeat at Actium, Antony committed suicide at the news of Cleopatra’s death. Cleopatra later would attempt to seduce Augustus in hopes of securing another powerful married Roman man.

Ergo: Cleopatra places number 4 due to her willingness to kill her siblings for power, seduce married men, excessive shows of luxury to intimidate, and her suicide to preserve her pride. She was an infamous woman of her time and is still to this day synonymous with “seducing for power.”

NUMBER THREE

Name: Poppaea Sabina (30 AD–65 AD) a.k.a Poppaea Sabina the Younger

Vices: Adultery, 2 Murders, Plotting, Ruthlessness, Manipulation

Weakness: Ambition, Children, Power

Poppaea was said to have married her second husband, Otho, in order to seduce the Emperor Nero. Ironically, she divorced her husband Otho in order to marry emperor Nero, but Otho would briefly be emperor after Nero’s death. She became the emperor Nero’s mistress and persuaded Nero to murder his mother (Agrippina the Younger), who forbade their marriage. Before marrying Nero, ancient authors also accredited her to inducing Nero to murdering his first wife: Octavia Claudia (emperor Claudius’ daughter).

Ergo: Poppaea places 3rd on her list for her manipulation of men to pursue power. Poppaea has been recorded by several authors to have been ruthless and ambitious. It has been said that she was murdered by Nero either by poison or by assault. Authors attest that, while pregnant, Nero kicked her in the stomach causing death. Other authors say, she simply died due to complications of a miscarriage.

NUMBER TWO

Name: Julia Agrippina the Younger (15 AD – 59 AD)

Vices: Incest, 3 Murders, Plotting, Seduction

Weakness: Her Son, Her Daughter in Law (Number 3 on our list )

Emperor Caligula (brother to Agrippina) was a crazy ruler who was said to have had incestuous relationships with his sisters. She murdered her second husband, Gaius Sallustius Crispus Passienus, in order to obtain his estates and inheritances. When her uncle emperor Claudius executed Messalina, Agrippina saw her opportunity to become empress. She became the mistress to one of Claudius’ advisers, Marcus Antonius Pallas, in order to persuade her way to royalty. Claudius and Agrippina married and removed everyone that stood in her or her son’s, Nero, path to power.

She managed to have Claudius adopt Nero as his son and for Nero to marry Octavia Claudia (Claudius’ daughter). Lastly, she may have had a hand in the death of Britannicus (Claudius’ son and heir), who Nero succeeded for the throne. She employed the infamous poisoner Locusta to murder Claudius and give her son the Roman empire.

Ergo: Agrippina is placed second on this list for willing to seduce for power, even if it means committing incest (both with her brother Caligula and her uncle Claudius), her employment of a poisoner to remove people from her way, and for the murder of her uncle/husband Claudius and his son Britannicus, her cousin. However, she was murdered by Number 3 on our list: Poppaea Sabina.

NUMBER ONE

Name: Livia Drusilla (59 BC– 29 AD)

Vices: Poisoning, 4 Murders, Mass Manipulation, Viricide, Seduction

Weakness: Family, Tiberius, Power, BBC Portrayals, Pride

Livia was the second and last wife of emperor Augustus. She met Augustus while still married to her first husband and pregnant with her second child. The meeting was said to be “love at first sight,” which caused Augustus to divorce his wife. He was so in love with Livia that he divorced his wife on the very day she gave birth to his child: Julia the Elder (Number 7 on our list). He also forced Livia’s husband to divorce her and married Livia only three days after she gave birth to her second child: Drusus (Claudius’ father). This rush to be married was unconventional at the time and only further implicates her seducing nature.

Furthermore, according to the historians Dio, Suetonius, and Tacitus, Livia was responsible ether directly or indirectly for the deaths of several of her family members. She is reported to have murdered Marcellus (Augustus’ nephew and first adopted son), Gaius and Lucius Caesar (Augustus’ grandsons and adopted sons). It is believed that she murdered these young men (respectively: 21, 16, 15 years old) so that her own son, Tiberius (from a previous marriage) would be emperor.

Lastly, she is reported to have killed her husband, Augustus, of 51 years by poisoning his fig trees which he grew and ate from.

Ergo: Livia places first on our list for good reason. She murdered several people, including her husband in order that her son may be emperor. She was perhaps a blueprint for Agrippina the Younger (#2). Disregarding all her faults, historians do attest that she was loyal, proper, and chaste.

Dishonorable Mention

Name: Lucrezia Borgia (1480-1519)

Vices: Poisoner, Murder, Incest, Adultery

Weakness: Family

As seen within Showtime’s The Borgias, Lucrezia was a pawn within her family’s politics and social climbing. She was daughter of the Pope Alexander VI and was married off to any man that would ameliorate their family. It was also rumored that she had incestuous relations with her brother.

Ergo: Although Lucrezia is not ancient, she encompasses the idea: “Don’t Mess with Roman Women”.

