Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Why do we write poetry? Isn’t it a bit strange, when you think about it, that we humans want to make our words beautiful, not just functional?

Perhaps it’s because some things are so difficult to say… especially when it comes to those we love, and those we have lost.

Think of someone with whom you could talk for hours… a person that, when you are with them, you forget to look at the clock… where time flies or disappears completely.

Someone with whom you might have “tired the sun with talking.”

More than two thousand years ago, Hellenistic poet and scholar Callimachus wrote about such a friend, one that he had lost. It was an epigram dedicated to Heraclitus, the elegiac poet from Halicarnassus, who happened to share the same name as the philosopher.

Personally, I find the poem very moving, so I wanted to share it with you today.

Read on and perhaps someone in your life, who sends the sun down the sky, will come to mind:

They told me, Heraclitus, they told me you were dead,

They brought me bitter news to hear and bitter tears to shed.

I wept, as I remembered, how often you and I

Had tired the sun with talking and sent him down the sky. And now that thou art lying, my dear old Carian guest,

A handful of grey ashes, long long ago at rest,

Still are thy pleasant voices, thy nightingales, awake;

For Death, he taketh all away, but them he cannot take. ~ Heraclitus by English classical scholar and poet William Johnson Cory (published in his 1858 collection Ionica).

Who have you tired the sun with? If you’d like to share a memory of them, I would love to read it in the comments.

Also, Classical Wisdom Members, while I have you here, I want to share a heartfelt THANK YOU for keeping this project alive and well. Your support makes our mission of bringing ancient wisdom to modern lives possible! The interest of members like yourself help shine a light on the Classics, when we need the lessons from the ancient world more than ever.

Tomorrow, I will be sending out a special podcast featuring actor Tim Blake Nelson and philosopher Agnes Callard as they do an exciting dive into Plato’s Republic. Members, watch your inbox to enjoy the full podcast and transcript.

And if you are not a member yet, make today the day you join our thriving community to be a part of this important project and enjoy all our resources:

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Poets aren’t the only ones who have a strong command of language…

Ancient thinkers, philosophers and politicians practiced their control over words. Indeed, the study of Rhetoric was undertook by all serious and ambitious people, as part of their civic duty.

But how can this ancient study help us today?

This November 16th, a group of leading experts in the history of rhetoric will recover some of rhetoric's lost arts from the ancient to demonstrate the continued importance of it for understanding and navigating political language and persuasion today.

And you, dear reader are invited!

I will help host this exciting roundtable discussion dedicated to the History of Rhetoric in the 21st Century. Check out the exciting lineup as well as the schedule here:

Register Here