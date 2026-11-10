Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marie's avatar
marie
1h

My husband/friend after 57 years of marriage, passed from this world to the next Oct. 31. Although we didn't "tired the sun with talking", we lived the phrase from Forest Gump, "Love is what love does", This will be his obit: from TAO TE CHING interpreted by Benjamin Hoff. HE WHO He who understands others has brilliance; He who understands himself has enlightenment. He who conquers others has muscle; He who conquers himself has strength. He who increases his riches has wealth; He who is content with enough has abundance. He who moves forcefully has resolution; He who stands his ground has endurance. He who dies but does not lose presence has longevity.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Classical Wisdom
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.