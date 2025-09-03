Dear Classical Wisdom Members,

Tiberius: Great Emperor or Monster?

By Edward Whelan

Tiberius (42 BC –37 AD) was the second Roman Emperor and one of its greatest. He was a brilliant general, and yet, nowadays he is remembered as a gloomy tyrant who was very cruel.

Clearly, Tiberius was a very complex man and to this day he is something of an enigma.

The Early Life of Tiberius

The future Emperor was born to Tiberius Claudius Nero and Livia Drusilla of the ancient Claudian family. His father was a supporter of the Optimates and was opposed to the increasing power of Octavian (late Augustus). He was forced with his wife to flee for his life from the anger of Augustus but was eventually pardoned.

However, when Augustus saw Livia he fell in love with her, despite the fact that she was pregnant with her husband’s child. The first Emperor forced Tiberius’ father to divorce his mother.

The young Tiberius was at first raised by his father, but after he died, he went to live in the home of his Stepfather Augustus. The strange family circumstances of the young Tiberius are blamed by many for his gloomy and suspicious temper.

Tiberius’ Early Career

Augustus was very concerned about having an heir...