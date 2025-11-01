Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

There are some questions EVERY person should ask...



Not only that, they are the inquiries that if left unquestioned, result in a sadder, less fulfilled world.



These are the discussions covered in the essential field of Ethics.



You see, we try to think of interesting topics and themes from the classical world to delve into for our Classical Wisdom Members’ Magazine... and considering the current state of the world, perhaps this is the field of investigation that needs the most consideration.

Members, please enjoy this week’s Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazine, dedicated to Ethics, below.

Interested in seeing how Ethics play out in leadership? If so, check out our ‘Podcast with Professors’ with Massimo Pigliucci, famed Stoic and author of many books, including his most recent, “The Quest for Character: What the Story of Socrates and Alcibiades Teaches Us about Our Search for Good Leaders”.

We talk about Alcibiades and Socrates’ relationship, how we should endeavor to get the leaders we need, not the ones we deserve, as well as Stoicism itself (and Massimo’s form of ‘Neo-Stoicism’).

We also delve into specifically how we can build up VIRTUE in ourselves… and equally important, in children.

As was pointed out in Plato’s Protagoras - if flute playing was necessary for the survival and success of a society, then all men, women and children would learn to play the flute. So, too, we should instruct everyone in the value and need of virtue.

You can see it here:

Practice your virtue with more philosophical musings on Ethics. From Aristotle and Phyrronism to Stoicism and Christianity, we cover the full range on ideas that can help us all flourish…

Click below to access your Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazine, dedicated to Ethics: