All men begin their learning with Homer. -Xenophanes

Homer was able to give us no information relating to the truth, for he wrote of human rather than divine things. -Lactantius

This month we will travel back over 3,000 years, to the era of The Iliad and The Odyssey. We will investigate the background of the Trojan War, the characters within, as well as the role of glory and fate for the Homeric Heroes.

We will learn about the world described by Homer.

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