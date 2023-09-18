Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

At one moment, Thebes was the single most powerful and important city in all mainland Greece.

It had defeated Sparta in a major battle. It had founded important cities and was central in international relations. It was the Leader of a confederacy and a major rival to Athens. Its Sacred Warrior band was (and still is) the stuff of legends.

But that’s not all.

One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Thebes was also fundamental culturally, steeped in myths that are renowned to this very day. Indeed, the very Greek tales that are integral to Western culture and ingrained in our art, literature, philosophy and psychology - from Oedipus to Heracles - come from Thebes.

Everyone knows Athens and Sparta...and yet, THEBES is not the common household name it should be.

From its captivating mythology to its fantastic history, we’ll look at the archeology, the military, the legends and the truth of this essential city state.

Featuring the most distinguished experts to delve into the wonders of Thebes, you can join this free event and discover this forgotten city. Our distinguished speakers include:

Paul Cartledge , Cambridge Professor and author of "Thebes: the Forgotten City of Ancient Greece"

Stephanie Larson , Professor of Classics at Bucknell University and co-director of the Thebes Ismenion Synergasia Excavation Project

Stephen Dando-Collins , the acclaimed, multi-award-winning author of 46 books and most recently, "SEVEN AGAINST THEBES: The Quest of the Original Magnificent Seven"

James Romm , Professor of Classics at Bard College and author of “The Sacred Band: Three Hundred Theban Lovers fighting to save Greek Freedom”

And our Panel discussion with the authors of "Homer's Thebes", Joel Christensen, Professor of Classical and Early Mediterranean Studies at Brandeis University and Elton Barker, Professor of Greek Literature and Culture at the Open University, in Milton Keynes.

It is a unique opportunity to learn about this incredibly important city-state from all angles… and to fully appreciate what Thebes has contributed to the world.

I hope you can join us!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom