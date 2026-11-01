Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Halloween may have passed.

But some spirits are still with us.

This week, we looked at the ghosts Odysseus faced in the underworld…

And we also confronted a different kind of ghost: a philosophical ghost!

Members can rewatch our special Retrial of Socrates, an in-depth event with author Donald Robertson and classicist Michael Fontaine.

Together with Anya, they re-examine the cases for and against the famed philosopher from his infamous fifth century BC trial, and decide what his fate SHOULD have been, all those years ago…

It was a fun, eye-opening event, and one that might just change your mind about a few things.

The recording is available to all Members now!

Not A Member? Sign up today to rewatch this week's event and unlock ALL our resources!

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Now, it's time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on resources published this week at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers… just in case you want to revisit anything.

Are you ready? Let's go!

1. What is the name given to Book XI of Homer’s Odyssey, which describes Odysseus’ encounter with the dead?

a) The Ilioupersis

b) The Nekyia

c) The Theogony

d) The Katasterismos

2. Why was Dionysus’ mother killed by lightning?

a) She attempted to steal divine knowledge from Apollo

b) She refused to acknowledge the authority of Hera

c) She revealed a forbidden prophecy to mortals

d) She demanded proof that her lover was Zeus

3. What must Odysseus offer the ghosts in Book XI in order for them to speak truthfully to the living?

a) A mixture including honey, milk, wine, water, barley and sheep’s blood

b) A golden cup filled with water from the River Styx

c) A sacrifice of seven bulls to the god Hades

d) A libation of olive oil and sacred incense

4. Which two controversial political figures does Michael Fontaine identify as former associates of Socrates?

a) Pericles and Cleon

b) Solon and Peisistratus

c) Critias and Alcibiades

d) Thrasybulus and Meletus

5. What does Michael Fontaine explain that the ancient Greek term apologia means?

a) A formal confession of wrongdoing

b) An expression of regret addressed to one’s enemies

c) A request for forgiveness from the gods

d) A defence or justification of one’s actions

6. What did the oracle at Delphi reportedly tell Socrates’ friend Chaerephon?

a) Socrates would eventually become the ruler of Athens

b) Socrates should abandon philosophy and enter politics

c) No one was wiser than Socrates

d) Athens would be destroyed if Socrates continued teaching

7. Which comedy by Aristophanes is identified as contributing to Socrates’ negative public reputation?

a) The Frogs

b) The Clouds

c) The Birds

d) Lysistrata

8. Why does Ajax refuse to speak to Odysseus in the underworld?

a) He still resents Odysseus because of their quarrel at Troy

b) He is forbidden by Hades from speaking to living men

c) He has forgotten his former companions

d) He believes Odysseus betrayed the Greeks to the Trojans

Answers

1. B – The Nekyia. (Ghosts of The Odyssey)

2. D – She demanded proof that her lover was Zeus. (Is the Examined Life Better?)

3. A – A mixture including honey, milk, wine, water, barley and sheep’s blood. (Ghosts of The Odyssey)

4. C – Critias and Alcibiades. (The Retrial of Socrates)

5. D – A defence or justification of one’s actions. (The Retrial of Socrates)

6. C – No one was wiser than Socrates. (The Retrial of Socrates)

7. B – The Clouds. (The Retrial of Socrates)

8. A – He still resents Odysseus because of their quarrel at Troy. (Ghosts of The Odyssey)

The Wisdom Scale 🏺

0 - 2 correct: Novice of the Agora 📜

You’ve just stepped into the great conversation. The scrolls await - there’s much wisdom to uncover!

3 - 4 correct: Seeker of Wisdom🔍

You’ve grasped the basics and show a thirst for deeper understanding. Keep exploring the ancient paths.

5 - 6 correct: Scholar of the Classics 🏛️

You walk confidently among the philosophers and poets. Your knowledge bridges myth and reason.

7 - 8 correct: Sage of the Ancients 🌟

Wise as Athena, eloquent as Cicero - you hold the torch of wisdom high. Lead on, enlightened one!

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom