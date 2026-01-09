Classical Wisdom

Luch of Truth
If you scratch deep enough, history doesn’t collapse into lies - it collapses into narratives.

The difference between history and mythology is often not truth, but institutional survival.

What we inherit isn’t the past itself, but the stories that were allowed to remain.

Alvin Garber
All well and good. But I feel like a son of classical times and the song

O mio babbino caro rings true, well,

because wisdom is greater than one person.

