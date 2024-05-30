Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We left the land down under and headed north in search of sun, summer and the ever illusive inspiration. A six hour flight later and we found ourselves in the fourth most populous country in the world. It is from here we dedicate today’s issue...

But what do the classics have to do with the southeastern land comprising of 17,000 islands? Funny you should ask, dear inquisitive reader, because it’s more than one might initially think...

For instance, the name itself, Indonesia, derives from the Greek words Indos (Ἰνδός) and nesos (νῆσος), meaning "Indian islands". Of course, that’s not what the locals call this lush land, I hear you rejoin. The English name only dates back to the 19th century, when folks like George Windsor Earl (the man first responsible for the label) would have certainly been steeped in Classical education and languages.

Excellent point! I knew I liked you!

While some of these comparisons may be a bit superficial (like naming traditions in the 19th century often are), there are more profound realizations that can take place when contemplating these different cultures... mostly because humans are humans the whole world over.

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Take, for instance, the traditional houses which are decorated with small statues on top. They reminded me immediately of the Etruscan abodes, which were similarly adorned. Maybe there is zero comparison, just a complete coincidence for this pattern seeking writer with an overactive imagination... or maybe no one, no matter the time or place, likes bird poop. (The statues act as excellent deterrents to avian nesters, I have noticed).

Similarly, the carved figures dotting the terrain, guarding the doors and grinning in the corners, are often amalgamations of humans and animals, with memorable ancient Greek counterparts. From the sphinx to sirens, their abundance certainly is an important reminder that we humans have always and everywhere had a long and involved relationship with animals.

Oedipus would have done well in Indonesia…

Indeed, animals have been so integral to culture, local and the world over, that there is a regular tendency to make them into gods and goddesses...to depict them to inspire fear, worship or both...and surely none do that better than the snake.

So with that in mind and under the smirking snarl of a half man- half lion (or is it a bear? Or maybe a dog?), please enjoy today’s article on the Serpent and the Stars, the history of the constellation Draco...

Members, you can enjoy a whole Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazine dedicated to ancient animals, below. Discover how animals -from hounds to elephants and eagles- helped the ancients, how they were imagined in art and immortalized in myth...

Enjoy!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

Serpent in the Stars: Draco

By Danielle Alexander

There are certain mythical creatures that seem to exist in most cultures, and the dragon is one of them. The Greeks were no different and immortalized a serpentine shape in their sky situated between the two Bears (Ursa Major and Ursa Minor).

Dragon to Snake: What happened to the wings?

In India, this star cluster is referred to as a crocodile or alligator, but in other regions, it has been identified as a Hippopotamus. In the classical world, this curling constellation is known as the serpentine Draco…