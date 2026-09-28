Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

399 BC.

It’s a date all Classicists know… a moment history lovers mourn… the year one of the most egregious acts against philosophy took place.

It is when Socrates was brought before an Athenian jury, accused of impiety, as well as corrupting the young.

His defense, as conveyed by Plato, became one of the most important speeches in history.

And yet…he was not successful. He lost the trial and was sentenced to death, by hemlock.

So we must take a step back and ask:

Was Socrates really guilty?

Was Athens justified in silencing a man it believed threatened society?

And how much freedom should we give those who challenge our most deeply held beliefs?

This October 29th at Noon EST, we’re reopening the case… the Retrial of Socrates:

Join Michael Fontaine, acclaimed classicist and translator of the new How to Speak Freely: An Ancient Guide to Free Speech and Dissent, and Donald Robertson, philosopher and bestselling author on Socrates and Stoicism, for a very special live retrial of philosophy’s most famous defendant.

Together, we’ll revisit the charges, examine Socrates’ defense, challenge the arguments...and invite the audience to deliver a fresh verdict.

Join us as we reopen one of history’s most consequential trials...and decide whether Athens got it right… or very wrong:

Register Here

Please make sure to register in advance. If you can’t join us live, you can still receive the recording, if you register in advance.

I hope you can join us for what will certainly be a fascinating and thought provoking discussion!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom