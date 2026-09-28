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Brien's avatar
Brien
Sep 28

How very timely this is! I will most definitely join in.

I have often thought that the charges brought against Socrates, Impiety and Corrupting the Young, revealed the heart of the matter perfectly. The analogues in our modern world confront us daily. Impiety can be defined as anything the authorities don’t agee with. Corrupting the Young is messing with the seed corn, the ability of the regime to perpetuate itself. Nuff said.

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