Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I suspect just about every Classics lover who is out of the closet has been asked about the upcoming Christopher Nolan retelling of The Odyssey.

After all, it may be the most anticipated Classical film in decades... and in true Hollywood fashion, the PR teams have worked hard to create a ‘buzz’. Clearly, it has already sparked excitement, speculation, and debate...

Millions of people who have never read Homer will soon encounter Odysseus and his world, while longtime readers are already wondering what Nolan will bring to one of the greatest stories ever told.

In moments like these, it is easy to get caught up in the noise.

But at the same time, we here at Classical Wisdom would be remiss to ignore such a public Classics event!

So before the reviews are written, before opinions harden, and before audiences decide what they think of Nolan’s vision, we invite you to do something different:

Let’s start with Homer.

On Friday, July 10th, at noon EST, join me for a live conversation with Joel Christensen, one of the world’s leading Homer scholars:

Professor of Classics, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at the CUNY Graduate Center, editor of The Oxford Critical Guide to Homer’s Odyssey, Joel is the author of numerous books and studies on Homer and the ancient world, including his newly released book, Why Odysseus?

Together, we will return to the original epic and explore the story that has captivated audiences for nearly three thousand years… Asking:

What made the Odyssey such a masterpiece in the ancient world?

Why has Odysseus remained one of literature’s most compelling and controversial heroes?

And what might modern audiences miss when they encounter Homer through the lens of a modern adaptation?

Whether you are discovering the Odyssey for the first time or have returned to it throughout your life, enjoy fresh insight into a work that continues to shape our literature, our culture, and our understanding of what it means to be human.

Join us as we cut through the noise and return to the source...

Register your spot here:

The Real Odyssey

Can’t attend live? Everyone who registers in advance will receive access to the recording after the event.

I hope you can join us for what will certainly be an exciting discussion.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. With the release of Nolan’s Odyssey just days away, we expect strong attendance and encourage you to reserve your place early. Make sure to secure your spot:

Register Here