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Valery Rees's avatar
Valery Rees
7h

Garsington Opera just staged a wonderful production of Monteverdi's Il ritorno di Ulisse.

A gem, in every way. There are still a few performances left.

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M. F. Hopkins's avatar
M. F. Hopkins
4h

In one commercial about the film, when Odysseus' son declares that his 'dad' was coming home, I was done. NOPE.

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