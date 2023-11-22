The Peloponnesian War was a war that changed history. It shifted the balance of power from Athens to Sparta and ended the golden age of Athens.
But more than that, it revealed tragic and difficult parts of human nature, especially in regards to the devastation of the plague, the advantages of exile or the influence of defection. Many of its powerful mome…
The Peloponnesian War
Classical Wisdom Litterae Magazine
The Peloponnesian War was a war that changed history. It shifted the balance of power from Athens to Sparta and ended the golden age of Athens.