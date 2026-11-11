The Noble Lie: Plato’s Most Dangerous Idea?

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

Ah... what are we to do with Plato?

You want to love him! After all, the European philosophical tradition is apparently just a series of footnotes to him. And yet there are many elements of Plato’s philosophy that are... problematic. Or at least, extremely controversial.

Naturally as one of the most fundamental thinkers of Western philosophy, Plato has influenced generations of philosophers, leaders and statesmen... but his ideas have also appealed to dictators, tyrants and authoritarian despots.

And you can see why when you consider that his ideal city in the Republic includes a rigid class system, censorship and, perhaps most famously of all, the Noble Lie.

So how are we to understand Plato? Can we admire his philosophical contributions while rejecting some of his more... unsettling ideas?

Considering their immense impact (both good and bad), we should definitely not ignore these ideas... but rather, dig right in. And to do this, I was thrilled to welcome to our podcast actor and director Tim Blake Nelson and Agnes Callard, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Chicago and author of Open Socrates.

You may remember Tim Blake Nelson from O’Brother Where Art Thou, the modern movie adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey:

Our venerable guest Tim Blake Nelson in the middle, with a couple of other actors…

Among his many accolades, Tim also has a Classics degree from Brown University. And recently, he has been putting it to good use in a podcast series called Exploring the Greats. Together with Agnes, the pair have been taking a deep dive into Plato’s Republic, exploring the profound text in detail over the course of many conversations.

But of all the ideas that come from Plato’s Republic, I really wanted to talk about the Noble Lie... It is arguably one of the most misunderstood and misappropriated features of Plato’s philosophy. But what did he really mean? And is it applicable today?

We also talked about our modern obsession with health and whether it’s a good use of our time; who deserves to rule and how much the government should intervene in our lives; the limits of medicine and if we should care for the elderly and chronically ill; and, of course, the value of Plato today.

Honestly, I was really blown away by Agnes’ and Tim’s insights. Our discussion traveled such a fascinating route through Plato’s philosophy and I, for one, came away much richer for the experience.

Classical Wisdom Members, you can enjoy the full video and transcript above.

If you are not a member, but you’d like to enjoy the full conversation, and explore more of the ancient ideas that still challenge us today, join our growing community. From today’s exclusive discussion to ebooks, magazines, in-depth articles and more, bring ancient wisdom to your fingertips:

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. If you enjoyed the podcast above, I certainly recommend Exploring the Greats, which features Agnes and Tim, but also Mary Beard, Charlotte Higgins, Rob Delaney, and James Shapiro, among others. A subscription is required to view the series, and readers can sign up at ExploringTheGreats.com.

Classical Wisdom Members, enjoy an additional 15% discount with the code below: