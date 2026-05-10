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Classical Wisdom

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
May 12, 2024

Attenzione, a quando parlate di impero a ridosso della data della fine della seconda guerra punica. L'Impero arriva molto dopo

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john
May 10, 2024

The Bronze fountain statuette of Cybele on a lion-drawn cart is - to my British eyes - reminiscent of the images we used to get of Britannia, the female personification of the nation going back a few centuries.

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