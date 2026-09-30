Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It’s fair to say Circe has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance. The powerful sorceress enjoyed a particularly visceral spotlight in Christopher Nolan’s recent film, where she quite literally strong-armed Odysseus’ men into swine, as well as the more empathetic, psychologically nuanced retelling in Madeline Miller’s bestselling novel.

But which Circe are we actually talking about?

The terrifying witch who grabs men’s noses and molds them into snouts? The wise woman who understands things, places, and missions, that even Greek heroes do not? The dangerously seductive sorceress? The woman scorned? Or the modern icon of female power?

Turns out, Circe has never been just one thing... there are, in fact, many sides of Circe.

Ancient writers reinvented her again and again, each finding something rather different in the mysterious woman alone on her island with her potions and her fantastic collection of tranquil beasts, the tamed lions and wolves who adorned her doorways.

But what does each version of Circe tell us about the witch and the worlds that created her?

And how did Homer’s dreaded enchantress become the Circe we know today?

Read on for today’s Member’s In-depth article which delves into the varied versions of Circe.

Enjoy!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. A quick note to say a BIG THANK YOU to our wonderful Classical Wisdom community, especially our fantastic members who make all this possible. Your commitment and patronage to the Classics helps bring these ancient lessons to modern minds…

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The Many Faces of Circe

By Mary Naples, author of Unsung Heroes: Women of the Ancient World

With a penchant for turning men into swine, it is no wonder that Circe is having a moment right now. In Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film adaptation of the Odyssey, Circe is portrayed as a seasoned witch who fears that Odysseus’s crew have dangerous intentions toward her; thus, she poisons them with her gristly stew. Then, one by one, as they gorge themselves on her slop, she plunges her hands into their throats and bone-crunchingly reshapes their faces and bodies into those of pigs—reflecting their gluttonous appetites…. and true natures.

In Madeline Miller’s book of the eponymous sorceress, Circe is a rape victim who practices divine retribution by turning all men who grace her secluded island into swine. But the seductive sorceress is originally best known for her nefarious role in Homer’s Odyssey, when she notoriously swinifies Odysseus’s crew—seemingly for no other reason than that she could.

Samantha Morton in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

Perhaps it was her royal lineage, which rose from the sun and the sea, that gave her license. Her father, after all, was a first generation Titan sun god Helios, and her mother, the overbearing Oceanid Perse, was the daughter of the Titan ocean god Oceanus himself. With royal blood coursing through her veins, who could blame Circe for being imperious? The Titans, it is important to remember, were the generation of gods that preceded the all-powerful Olympians. Finally, Circe is the berating aunt to Medea, the infamous divinely ordained serial murderer and sorceress. Given a family so magically endowed, it is not surprising that her talents surpass those of even the most exceptional of witches.

Long before the Odyssey was penned nearly three thousand years ago, Circe lived in the vivid imagination of the Greeks who were the first to lay claim to her, but they were not the last. But what are the many faces of Circe? From Homer and Hesiod to Ovid and Virgil…what might her mythologies represent in the cultures from which they sprang?

The Homeric Circe

Dating back to the eighth century BCE, Hesiod, in Theogony, bestowed upon Circe a royal lineage, but it was his contemporaneous poet Homer who gave her life…