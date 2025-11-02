Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luch of Truth's avatar
Luch of Truth
Nov 3

When you accept death, most fears dissolve - every other fear is only its reflection.

That acceptance is what allows you to truly live.

Until then, you’re only surviving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Murray Tuffin's avatar
Michelle Murray Tuffin
Nov 3

Beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture