Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We had a very special event this week!

It was Oxford Vs Cambridge, as we hosted the professors Armand D’Angour and Paul Cartledge to discuss one of the most crucially important figures in ancient history: Athens’ famed statesman, Pericles.

We looked at his role in the famous ‘Golden Age’ of ancient Greece, including his leadership during the Peloponnesian War, his surprising influence on the origins of ancient theater, and how his unfairly maligned wife Aspasia helped shape the history of philosophy…

Members can check out the recording HERE!

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Now, it’s time once again for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available after the quiz, along with the answers.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. According to Thucydides’ account of Pericles’ Funeral Oration, Athens was described as the:

A. Shield of Greece

B. Education of Hellas

C. Mother of Democracy

D. Jewel of Ionia

2. Which philosopher proposed that all things are modifications of a single basic substance: air?

A. Heraclitus

B. Anaxagoras

C. Empedocles

D. Diogenes of Apollonia

3. Which island revolted against Athens in 440 BC, leading to a harsh response?

A. Delos

B. Chios

C. Lesbos

D. Samos

4. According to Armand D’Angour, Pericles’ wife Aspasia may have exercised influence over which famous philosopher?

A. Socrates

B. Plato

C. Aristotle

D. Xenophon

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5. How long was the period of exile imposed by ostracism?

A. Life

B. Five years

C. Ten years

D. Twenty years

6. Which pre-Socratic philosopher argued that mind is fundamental in causing change?

A. Parmenides

B. Hermotimus

C. Thales

D. Xenophanes

7. Aristotle criticized ostracism because it was often used for:

A. Religious purposes

B. Military reform

C. Economic planning

D. Factious political rivalries

8. What did Pericles’ critics accuse him of doing through his building programme?

A. Promoting Spartan interests

B. Winning popular support through lavish spending

C. Neglecting religion

D. Weakening the navy

Answers

B. Education of Hellas (Pericles: The Myth of a Golden Age) D. Diogenes of Apollonia (Are Philosophy and Science the Same Thing?) D. Samos (Pericles: The Myth of a Golden Age) A. Socrates (Pericles: The Myth of a Golden Age) C. Ten years (Bring Back Ostracism?) B. Hermotimus (Are Philosophy and Science the Same Thing?) D. Factious political rivalries (Bring Back Ostracism?) B. Winning popular support through lavish spending (Pericles: The Myth of a Golden Age)

The Wisdom Scale: Statesman, Thinker, or Exile? 🏛️

0- 2 Correct: The Curious Citizen 👥

You’ve attended the Assembly, listened to a speech or two, and picked up a few ideas about Athens and philosophy.

3 - 4 Correct: The Young Strategos ⚔️

Like a newly elected general, you show promise, though you still have much to learn before leading the polis.

5 - 6 Correct: The Companion of Pericles 📜

You move comfortably between politics, rhetoric, and philosophy, with a keen understanding of Classical Athens.

7- 8 Correct: The Sage of Athens 🦉

Pericles seeks your counsel, Aspasia welcomes you, and the philosophers debate your ideas. Your wisdom is worthy of the Golden Age itself.

So, how did you do? Let us know in the comments!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom