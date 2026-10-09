Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

You’ve probably already heard by now…

Yesterday, the Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Anne Carson, acclaimed poet and translator.

And, of course, crucially, a classicist!

The ancient world’s mythology and literature are foundational to her work, especially Greek tragedy. In particular, a play she has returned to over her career is Antigone.

So today’s Members article looks at Sophocles’ timeless original, perhaps the most evergreen of all the Greek tragedies.

Staged time and again across history and continents, it’s a story of civil disobedience, and taking a stand against the powerful, whatever the cost.

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So read on below to learn more about what may be the greatest of the Greek tragedies.

And who knows? It may turn out to be a step on your way to the Nobel Prize.

All the best

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

Death and Desire: Sophocles’ Antigone

By Claudia Hauer

Sophocles’ play Antigone remains one of the most compelling and oft-performed of the Greek tragedies.

Antigone’s resistance to the tyrannical authority of the state continues to resonates with audiences. The opposition between uncle Creon and niece Antigone reflects the timeless conflict between the laws of the state and the laws of conscience—for instance, French playwright Jean Anouilh’s famous 1944 re-staging of the play in Nazi-occupied France emphasized Antigone’s rejection of authority.

In these popular productions, Antigone’s conflict with the state has focused on her taking a stand for the good. In the early 19th century, in his Lectures on Aesthetics, Hegel argues that Antigone is the greatest of the Greek tragedies for the perfection in which it pits Antigone and Creon’s principles against one another.