dr. b
Oct 2, 2024

I chose to like this article very much. Or did I?

Brien
Oct 4, 2024

I prefer the Free Will versus Sovereignty(God’s) debate or its cousin Free Will versus Predestination(also a cousin of Determinism). However I find the Deterministic arguments of Parmenides to be absurd. The idea that something cannot be created from nothing is, at the end of the day, the bedrock of a Maerialist worldview, and, until the Big Bang became accepted science(even reluctantly by its haters) the Materialist view predominated science. It still does, but in the 21st century it has developed deep fissures. But Parmenides completely loses me with the idea that an elephant-butterfly is just as real as a butterfly or an elephant simply because I am able to think of such a creature. He somehow lifts the human imagination to the status of omnipotent god. That, I am afraid to say, is unrecoverable.

