The Emperor’s Mother

By Mary Naples, Author of Unsung Heroes and Cult of the Captured Bride

Had Julia Agrippina Minor (Agrippina the Younger, 15 CE-59 CE) known that her son Nero would ultimately have her killed, she might have reconsidered giving birth to him.

Nero, ever persistent in his depravity, made three failed attempts to murder his mother before finally succeeding. Being of cowardly nature, Nero was too frightened to carry out the grim task himself; instead, he hired henchmen to do his dirty work. This brutal act not only underscores the extreme measures he took to secure power but also marks a significant turning point in his reign.

The turbulent connection between mother and son illustrates the complicated dynamics of devotion and treachery in the quest for imperial authority. Considering that Agrippina played a crucial role in placing her son on the throne, what could have caused their relationship to deteriorate?

Moreover, how did Agrippina manage to evade certain death three times before ultimately facing her demise? What was the evolution of the tense relationship between Nero and Agrippina, from the moment Nero ascended to the throne to the tragic end of Agrippina’s life?