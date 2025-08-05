The Eastern Roman Empire
Classical Wisdom Litterae Issue 72, April 2022
The idea for this month's Classical Wisdom Litterae actually came from a complaint!
I had referenced the Byzantine Empire casually, without a care in the world, when a professor (actually here in Argentina) took umbrage with the term.
This resulted in some good old fashioned research on my behalf - and opened up a whole interesting perspective on an era …
