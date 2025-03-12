Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

They say Rome wasn’t built in a day, but no one ever mentions how long it takes for an empire to fall…

The Eastern Roman Empire, also known as Byzantium, was once the jewel of the Mediterranean, outlasting its Western sibling by centuries. Its scholars debated theology, its merchants ruled the seas, and its emperors believed themselves eternal.

They weren’t, of course. As we lover of history know, no one ever is.

The Byzantines faced challenges that sound eerily familiar: shifting climates, spreading plagues, and the strain of a world more connected than ever before. Their story isn’t just an ancient tragedy, it’s a cautionary reflection. Because while the names and borders have changed, the habits of empire, and the illusions that sustain them, remain remarkably the same.

In today’s article, we’ll explore the reasons for the fall of the Eastern Empire. This isn’t necessarily about decline or despair... but of foresight... a chance to learn from the past ruins before we add to them.

The Romans couldn’t see their ending until it was upon them, but we can…

The Decline of the Eastern Empire

by Andrew Rattray

It’s hard to pin the ultimate ending of the Roman Empire to a single cause. There is no single date we can point to but rather a gradual collapse over hundreds of years. In the 3rd century the Empire was split into East and West, and by the 6th century the Western portion of the Empire was reduced to a collection of ‘barbarian’ rump states leaving the Eastern Empire to endure alone. Eventually it was known as the ‘Byzantine’ Empire, though its inhabitants continued to consider themselves Romans for some time.

The course of an Empire: Destruction . by Thomas Cole

The reasons for the decline of the Western Empire are many. The rising influence and power of Germanic tribes, like the Visigoths and Ostrogoths are commonly cited. The slave shortage that came after the expansion of the empire in the second century CE damaged the Roman economy, and this, coupled with the excess and opulence of the Emperors, as well as the corruption such behavior encouraged at the highest levels of government, all played their part in the decline of the West.

But what of the East?

There are two factors that had an enormous impact on the Eastern Empire that are often overlooked but which warrant closer attention, because, as George Santayana wrote, ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.’

The Roman Empire rose to prominence during a period of warm, wet, temperate weather in Europe. This was vital for agrarian production which allowed the empire to maintain an immense, urbanized population, but unfortunately for the Romans, this did not last.

Investigations into the Earth’s ice sheets have revealed a large amount of volcanic activity in the 530s and 540s CE. The particulates fired into the atmosphere by these eruptions caused more reflection of the sun’s light, triggering the ‘Late Antique Little Ice Age’ and bringing cold temperatures that endured for well over one hundred years. This, in turn, led to years of poor harvests, catalyzing a famine across the Eastern Empire just when Rome’s enemies were growing bolder.

A painting (1780) depicting Vesuvius erupting, by Jacob More. Volcanic eruptions in the 530s and 540s nearly blotted out the sun

Another factor in the decline and ultimate fall of the Empire is the rising influence of pestilence and plague that coincided with the Late Antique Little Ice Age. The highly industrialized and urbanized society of the Empire allowed it to develop a powerful economy needed to fuel its war machine and diplomatic influence. However, the high density also created perfect conditions for bacteria and disease to develop and spread. The interconnectedness of the empire too was both a boon and a curse; while it cultivated trade and mobility, it also allowed infection to spread more quickly between cities and regions than they may have otherwise.

In fact, the Empire was rocked by outbreaks of brutal disease and infection in the centuries immediately after the onset of the climatic changes brought on by the Late Antique Little Ice Age in the form of the Antonine Plague, the Plague of Cyprian, and finally an outbreak of Bubonic Plague under the emperor Justinian. While it recovered between each successive outbreak, the body-blows took their toll and in the aftermath of each epidemic the Empire found itself a little more wounded, a little more beaten down, than it had been before.

St. Sebastian pleads for those afflicted with plague during the 7th-century plague of Pavia

In the end, the fall of the Eastern Empire was not the result of one cataclysmic event but a slow unravelling, a series of blows from nature, disease, and the limits of human ambition. As the historian Adam Smith once observed, “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation.” Climate change, pandemics, and over-reliance on fragile systems turned strength into vulnerability. These were forces beyond the control of even the most powerful emperors, yet their impact was magnified by human decisions: complacency, corruption, and the illusion that stability could last forever.