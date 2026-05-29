Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

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Brien's avatar
Brien
4h

Fascinating history. Another aspect worth mentioning is Constantine’s relationship with his Christian mother Helena. Much has been written about her although little is known about her prior to the Edict of Milan. But after her son issued the Edict that legalized Christianity she emerged as perhaps the most influential Christian in the emerging “Christian” empire, launching churches and making a pilgrimage to Jerusalem which became famous. Saint Helena’ may have been the single biggest influence outside of political expediency in moving her son forward in a spirit of Christian sympathy and promotion, one which would eventually establish Christianity as the official state religion of Rome

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The Berlin Dead Letter Drop's avatar
The Berlin Dead Letter Drop
4h

Or, how religious pluralism was killed off in Europe.

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