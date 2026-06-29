Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

This Saturday, the United States will mark its 250th anniversary.

Across the country, there will be celebrations. Friends and families will enjoy bbqs and banners, fireworks and fried food. There will even be world cup matches...and celebratory Europeans.

But among the festivities, there will also be reflections on the extraordinary events of 1776...

Of course, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Founding Fathers will all receive their well-deserved attention.

Yet there is another story, one that lies behind them.

You see, long before a republic was declared, it was imagined... and before it was imagined, it was studied.

The men who founded the United States did not believe they were creating a civilization from scratch. They looked instead to an older world, searching the works of Greek philosophers, Roman statesmen, and Enlightenment thinkers who had spent centuries wrestling with the same enduring questions:

What makes a good citizen?

How should a free people govern themselves?

And what kind of character allows liberty to endure?

Few documents reveal that intellectual inheritance more clearly than a reading list Thomas Jefferson compiled in 1771, five years before he drafted the Declaration of Independence...

But what was on this list? And what does it tell us about the kind of country they were trying to build?

Read on to discover the Books that Shaped a Republic... and get some fourth of July reading inspiration for yourself.

***Classical Wisdom Members: Don’t forget you are cordially invited to attend our Member’s Only discussion with Brook Manville THIS WEDNESDAY at 5pm ET.

We will delve into what makes America’s republic unique, the lessons we can learn from ancient governments as well as what is necessary for a flourishing American future.

Make sure to register in advance to get the link here:

If you aren’t a member, but would like to join this week’s conversation as well as enjoy our extensive resources from Ebooks and Magazine to exclusive podcasts with professors, subscribe today:

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

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The Books That Shaped a Republic

By Anya Leonard

In 1771, five years before Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence, he recommended a reading list to a young friend, Robert Skipwith, who was assembling a personal library.

At first glance, it appears to be little more than the sort of thoughtful catalogue one might expect from an Enlightenment gentleman...

But, if you look more closely, it reveals something far more significant: It offers a glimpse into the intellectual world that helped shape not only Jefferson himself, but ultimately one of history’s most ambitious political experiments.

Jefferson’s recommendations were:

John Locke’s Conduct of the Understanding in the Search of Truth Xenophon’s Memoirs of Socrates, translated by Sarah Fielding Epictetus, translated by Elizabeth Carter Marcus Aurelius, translated by Collins Seneca, translated by Roger L’Estrange Cicero’s On Duties, by Gurthrie Cicero’s Tusculan Disputations Lord Bolingbroke’s Philosophical Works David Hume’s Essays Lord Kames’s Natural Religion

What’s interesting is that there are no manuals on constitutional law...

There are no treatises on economics...

Nor military histories explaining how to win a revolution...

Lovers of the Classics, however, will have no doubt spotted a pattern. Nearly every road on Jefferson’s reading list leads back to the ancient world.

Indeed, even the more modern authors, such as Locke, Hume, Bolingbroke, and Lord Kames, were not abandoning Greece and Rome so much as continuing the Great Conversation that had begun centuries earlier. They borrowed from classical ethics, argued with it, refined it, and adapted it to the problems of their own age.

Jefferson was not constructing a list of isolated books by unrelated thinkers, he was immersing himself in a continuous tradition stretching across almost two thousand years.

But let us look a little more closely at his selection, to appreciate what he no doubt spent thoughtful time to consider...

The ancient thread begins, fittingly, with Socrates. In Xenophon’s Memoirs, philosophy rarely drifts into abstraction, but instead, it returns repeatedly to conduct, specifically how to exercise self-restraint, cultivate friendship, judge wisely and live honourably.

The Stoics carried that lesson into the Roman world. Whether slave, senator or emperor, Epictetus, Seneca and Marcus Aurelius shared the conviction that the greatest victories are won within. Their message was neither passive nor detached, but demanding as well as simple: Before attempting to govern others, one must first learn to govern oneself.

That philosophical thread reaches its fullest expression in Cicero.

More than any other writer on Jefferson’s shelf, Cicero stands at the crossroads of antiquity and the modern world. He inherited the insights of the Stoics, the Academic Skeptics and other Greek schools, yet refused to become the disciple of any single philosophy. Instead, he compared arguments, borrowed freely, and fashioned a practical moral philosophy for citizens rather than specialists.

He synthesized the ideas that came before him, in just the same way Jefferson was likewise was learning from the past... and applied them to his essential task at hand.

Indeed, it is difficult to overstate his influence. If Socrates taught individuals how to examine their lives, Cicero asked what those examined lives owed to family, friends and the republic. In this way, Greek philosophy became Roman civic duty. And later, through the influence and impact of Cicero, it became part of the moral vocabulary of the Enlightenment itself.

Seen in that light, the remaining authors on Jefferson’s list appear less like departures from the ancient world than its heirs. Locke, Hume, Bolingbroke and Lord Kames each wrestled with questions the Greeks and Romans had already posed:

What is virtue? What makes a good society? What role should reason play in human life?

Even where they disagreed with antiquity, they did so from within its intellectual tradition...

Jefferson’s reading list is more than a catalogue of his favourite authors... It is a map of an intellectual inheritance. Ideas first debated in the agora of Athens passed through the Senate in Rome, were refined by Enlightenment philosophers, and eventually found their way into the libraries of America’s founders.

The republic they imagined was new, but the education they believed necessary to sustain it was anything but.

Indeed, his selection also reminds us that the Founders did not believe a republic could simply be designed into existence. A constitution, however carefully drafted, would never be enough on its own.

This is why the list begins not with politics, but with philosophy. The books he recommended are united by a common purpose; they each ask, in its own way, what kind of person one must become to build, or preserve, a free society.

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We often feel as though we are living through uniquely turbulent times, faced with challenges unlike any that have come before...

And yet the questions that occupied the minds of the Founders, and the philosophers they admired, were are the same ones we wrestle with today...

Such as, how should we live? What do we owe one another? How do we balance liberty with responsibility? How do we cultivate the judgment necessary to preserve a free society?

These questions have outlived empires, kingdoms and republics. And they remain waiting for each new generation of readers...

Perhaps that is the greatest value of Jefferson’s reading list. It encourages us to move beyond quotations, summaries and second-hand interpretations. It’s time to skip the podcasts and edutainment videos and instead sit down with the original works themselves…

The same books that shaped the minds of the Founders are still here, inviting us into the Great Conversation that has been unfolding for more than two millennia... we only have to take the time to read them.

If you are interested in learning more specifically about Thomas Jefferson’s reading list, I highly recommend Jeffrey Rosen’s excellent book (and from which I found the list), “The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America”.