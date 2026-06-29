Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

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Brian Clavin's avatar
Brian Clavin
4h

This missive, as ever, reveals and reaffirms your own wisdom, insights, intellect, prescience and just super magical humanity.

And!!! Given Your and Joel’s amazing Relationship and Intertwined Tapestry….It is a privilege to be allowed into your World.

Thanks a Million & Happy 4th of July to All

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KDS's avatar
KDS
2h

Why would you leave out the Bible? One-third of our US Constitution is directly based on scripture, with almost one-third more on commentaries of scripture.

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