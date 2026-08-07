Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

So, after all the excitement, I can’t help but wonder…

What’s next?

The last few weeks we’ve talked a lot about Homer, with the recent film version of the Odyssey bringing Odysseus’ journeys right to the forefront of the world’s cultural conversation.

(Where it belongs!)

The film’s massive success makes me think it’s inevitable that there’s going to be a few more ancient epics making their way to the big screen over the next few years.

And, well, I can think of a few worthy candidates.

After all, Greek mythology doesn’t begin with the Odyssey. A great deal of myth takes place long before Odysseus ever set off to Troy.

So if you want to know how it all started, you go to Hesiod.

Today’s Member’s article looks at Hesiod’s Theogony, the origin story of Greek myth. It’s a key ancient text, featuring the birth of the gods, a cataclysmic battle with the Titans, and some of the most important and enduring myths from ancient Greece.

From Pandora to Prometheus, these tales have truly transcended their origin, and become part of a global common culture.

I wouldn’t be surprised if they found their way to a cinema near you soon…

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

The Origin Story of Greek Mythology

By Ben Potter

Much time and care is taken to bring the ancients to life; to imbue modern society with the idea that they were just like us in all their goodness and evil, their intoxication and sobriety, their love and lust, as well as their hate and chastity.

To downplay this would be both false and feckless, as well as an insult to a common humanity, evidenced by timeless art, extraordinary literature and the evocative tales found therein.

Nevertheless, there appears to be a sizeable exception… the gods.