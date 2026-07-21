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Margaret Sykes's avatar
Margaret Sykes
1h

Excellent review.

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Arthur S Leonard's avatar
Arthur S Leonard
1h

Thanks for this very thoughtful review, Anya! And what you hoped for in the end has happened with me. I read The Odyssey when I was in college, half a century ago. Seeing the film and reading all the discussions in the media has led me to buy the recent Daniel Mendelssohn translation. After I've finished reading it, of course I'll want to the see the movie again. (This is what I did with Nolan's Oppenheimer film - movie, read the bio, movie again. And I went back to see it a third time in the IMAX theater, having seen it the first time in the regular theater.)

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