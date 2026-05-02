Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

What does it mean to call a group of ancient thinkers “essential”?

Any effort to answer that question inevitably raises others...who is included? Who is left out? And how can such a vast and influential culture ever be meaningfully distilled?

Indeed, it is such a daunting quest, many don’t even attempt it.

And yet, we dared do just that...

After all, one has to start somewhere... and so with that mission in mind, we built The Essential Greeks video course.

Rather than attempting an exhaustive catalogue, this 10-part course offers a carefully curated introduction to the key figures of the ancient world, those figures who have most profoundly shaped Western civilization.

Spanning from Homer to Aristotle, the Essential Greeks provides a structured yet accessible pathway into the literature, philosophy, and history of ancient Greece.

The selections are guided not only by importance, but by their power to engage and inspire, by their subsequent impact. Each module is designed as an entry point, an invitation to explore further, to inspire the mind and awaken our curiosity.

The result is a course that balances depth with approachability, offering both a solid foundation and a sense of discovery, perfect for new comers and long time lovers of Classics alike.

Beginning on May 5th, 2026, the Essential Greeks course brings 10 foundational figures to life through a dynamic and interactive learning experience, including:

Expert-led video lessons that illuminate key ideas and contexts

Quizzes to reinforce understanding and retention

Original texts for direct engagement with ancient voices

Live webinars and discussions to foster deeper insight and conversation

A live welcome webinar will mark the start of the course, offering an opportunity to engage from the very beginning. (For those unable to attend on the day, a full recording will be available, so you can join in at your own convenience. You can also dive right in, by downloading the entire course and charting your own journey, right here.)

The legacy of ancient Greece is one of extraordinary depth, breadth, and influence, reaching all the way into our present day. The museums you visit, the plays you watch, the contemporary literature you read and the politics we all endure, practically every aspect of our modern life traces its roots back to this foundational period, the cradle of Western Civilization.

To better understand the world around us, therefore, it pays to understand the one that came before us...

And now, with the Essential Greeks at your fingertips, you have a meaningful starting point, one that encourages further exploration, and one that will remain with you long after the course concludes.

Enrollment is now open. Secure a place today and begin the journey into the Essential Greeks.

Sign Up Now

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Previous students have raved about The Essential Greeks! Indeed, it’s better to hear it directly from them:

I want to thank you and Joel as well as everyone else for putting together such a great curriculum. As a total novice, I totally enjoyed the experience and was able to increase my knowledge. The course also piqued my interest to continue learning about the classics. I have the book “The Essential Classics” which I purchased years ago but could never get through it. I now have the incentive to give it another go. Thank you again. I had a lot of fun. Rick

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I am delighted with the high standards of the material. I’m 80 and am overjoyed there are academics who have a passion to enable people like me to study and enter the fascinating world of our intellectual, political and cultural origins. (And at a reasonable price that even someone on a restricted budget can afford.) Thank you may your journey continue. Cheers!!! James WW

The Essential Greeks

Words can hardly express the love I have for your Course. I’ve been through it a few times and just can’t get enough of it. I will listen over and over so that it can go deeper and deeper within me. The short bits of videos made this so easy and appetizing. If I had a little time to “kill”, I could make the time LIVE with a short video packed with learning. Loved every minute! Linda C

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