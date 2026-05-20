What is a Statesman? The opposite to a politician, the statesman (or stateswoman) is a respected, skilled and experienced leader who actually aims to work for the common good of the people they represent.



The great thinker Cicero outlined exactly the qualities that were necessary to be such a person, and high expectations they were!

While not all in this month's issue may live up to his standards, nonetheless every example within this edition should be inspiring, educational or at least, thoroughly entertaining. It is a collection of great minds... and sometimes greater personalities.



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