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William Harpham's avatar
William Harpham
Apr 5, 2023

Classical Wisdom, I posted a comment some time back that I was suspicious that your web site did have a clue who it's members were, I was proven correct one again.

I am a paid member as harpham1@gmail.com- password, electric glass bluegas.. OH, not a member, try our 7 day trial. So I'm done with your website. Cancel my subscription to everything and refund any money I have paid.

Thankyou, why bother.

harpham1@ gmail.com

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