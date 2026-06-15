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Richard Norman Taylor's avatar
Richard Norman Taylor
14h

There's not enough time in the day to question everything

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A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
15h

We should question everything we hear. What comes out of another mouth is his opinion of what he observed,did or heard from a third person. To each of them it is their reality and the same event described will present a different reality in actuality. Reality is reality to 1 person. Actuality is what actually happened and is an interpretation by each of the same event.

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