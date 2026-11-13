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pythia's thread's avatar
pythia's thread
1h

The detail that undoes the hedonist reputation for me is the cheese. Diogenes Laertius has Epicurus content with bread and water, and writing to a friend for a small pot of cheese so that he could feast whenever he liked. What he called pleasure looks mostly like freedom from fear, practised in a garden with friends on very little. I wonder how many of us would recognise that as pleasure now, or would call it giving something up.

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Nancy Sherman's avatar
Nancy Sherman
1h

I've always taken to heart J. S. Mill's remarks on Epicureanism in the opening paragraphs of Utilitarianism, Ch. 2 that people make the mistake of thinking that "pleasure" "from Epicurus to Bentham" means "voluptuous." Yes, Yes! Pleasure, as Aristotle teaches, comes in endless shapes and forms dependent on the activities from they arise. And that's where Mill himself took the argument for utilitarianism: pleasures of higher and lower kinds are dependent on the activities that generate them. That seems philosophically sound!

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