Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Today we are going to journey to an ancient time and place not often discussed, despite it being on the second largest island in the Mediterranean.

It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go. Though to be honest, it is because my teenage self thought it would be funny to say, “I’m sardonic in Sardinia”. Sadly it’s not on our amazing upcoming March Voyage (we’ll be visiting, however, islands no. 1, 5, 9, 11, 42, and 87).

Despite my keenness for some linguistic wordplays, I had not realized the profound history of the island, and the overlooked, but extremely fascinating civilization that once thrived there.

Indeed, how many have heard of the Nuragic civilization?

Today is the day we will right that wrong! Classical Wisdom Members can enjoy this in-depth article by Patrick Hayes on these ancient peoples, their unique artifacts, strange monuments and holy wells.

Read on to discover Sardinia’s ancient past below….

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Please note! Cabins for our “Ancient Shores of Greece, Southern Italy and Sicily” trip will soon be offered to another group as well… which means if you are interested, you really do need to act fast in order to secure your place.

Space is LIMITED on the brand new next-generation Diana, so make sure to check out this awesome opportunity HERE.

Member’s eBook:

The Death Anthology: An Anthology of Death, Spirituality, Mysticism from the Classical Age

Whether it was the terrifying prospect of the underworld, the journey of our souls in the great hereafter, or even just taking time to alleviate our anxieties related to death, the classical authors had plenty to say about death and dying.

Members can access this anthology, including selections from Plato, Seneca, Herodotus, Marcus Aurelius, and more, HERE.

Sardinia: Land of the Mysterious Nuragic Civilization

By Patrick Hayes

You have probably heard of the Minoans on Crete and the Mycenaeans in mainland Greece; as far as Mediterranean Bronze Age civilizations went, these were the stars. The discovery of complex palatial constructions, such as those at Knossos and Mycenae, have come to dominate the popular viewpoint of what the Bronze Age Mediterranean looked like, but equally impressive are the ruins of the Nuragic civilization on the island of Sardinia.

Often overlooked, the Nuragic civilization outlived its Minoan and Mycenaean counterparts. Some scholars date the Nuragic culture’s existence from the 18th century BCE to 6th century CE. Given its longevity, the Nuragic civilization unsurprisingly played an important role in the history of the western Mediterranean. But what characteristics did this civilization have and how were Nuragic tribes affected by external influences such as the Phoenicians, Carthaginians and Romans?

It is difficult to say anything for certain when speaking of the Nuragic civilization. Unlike the linear A and linear B scripts utilized by the Minoans and Mycenaeans, the Nuragic tribes have left us no record of a written language. Consequently, much of their history can only be interpreted from the surviving material remains. Fortunately, the Nuragic people were excellent craftsmen and numerous finds from ceramic pots to bronze votive ships have been discovered, giving us a fantastic insight into the Nuragic way of life….