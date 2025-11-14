Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

This is a quick note to let you know that we are now offering our children’s book, Sappho: The Lost Poetess!

It tells the remarkable story of Sappho and the poem about her brothers when they went off to war. Of course those who are familiar with the Poetess, the great poet that was once considered equal to Homer, know that sadly most of her poems have been lost.

Fortunately an incredible discovery was found… not that long ago!

Filled with poetry, war, ancient history and archeology, it’s enjoyed by boys, girls and parents alike. It has real historical information as well as some of Sappho’s original extant lyrics.

Get Your Copy Here

This beautifully illustrated hardback book makes a wonderful gift for kids from 3 to 7 years old. See for yourself:

Get Your Copy!

Those who have read it already have loved it:

So if you are looking for a beautiful gift as well as a way to help bring the love of history, poetry and archeology to the next generation, then I highly recommend you check it out…

Learn More About the Lost Poetess Here

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Know someone who you think would appreciate this book? Feel free to share this post! We want everyone to experience the joy of learning about the ancient world… especially the next generation! After all, they will be the future stewards of history…

Share