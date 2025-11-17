Classical Wisdom

Huynen
Nov 17

Hope you are not going to attempt hijacking the heritage of Greece, Rome, the Germanic and Slavic Pantheon to wrap it in the cloak of Adam Smith and prosperity Evangelism. The original Occident, Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Greece , and even Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria have a different concept of freedom than yours, and we will defend it. We will leave you the Poles and the Scandinavian....

Michael Lewis Kahn
Nov 17

I appreciate that you are having a message on how to endure hardship. I have been incarcerated and lost everything I owned, including friends and family, more than once. I did not go to a fake peace over that, pacifying myself with thoughts to make me complacent. Indeed, I would have been pacified if I did not know what will happen globally. I was incarcerated for my dissidence, and I was (and am) a rebel due to my knowledge. My incarcerations, and beatings did nothing but feed my angst and wrath at an evil system, focused my anger as an agent of change, and fueled my activsim to save the planet and change civilization. But hey, give this guy all credit because he is considered a "philosopher"

Correct me if I am wrong, but doesn't philosophy mean "love of truth?" I have sought truth for decades, have found it, but don't need to tell others how or what they should believe. I present evidence and inspiration, and work towards creating a better civilization and society. Give all the credit to this guy who helps you into complacency. Excuse me if I sit this one out.

