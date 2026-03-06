Classical Wisdom

Tommy Madden
5h

Plotinus had such a captivating perspective on the world and how we fit into it. His vision for one transcendent being which emanates all of reality can’t help but be true in one way or another.

What do you think of his idea that aligning oneself with the universal is the path to happiness? I want to believe that being fully immersed in the universe (including full compassion for others) is the path to happiness, but sometimes I doubt. Is there a limit to the infinite sacrifice we can give on behalf of the universal?

Al Martinich
2h

For Plotinus, Nous emanates from One before the World Soul. Mind or understanding is superior to the Soul.

