Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

You think you know about something…

Then you discover there’s so many more layers to it.

This year, we’ve had a dizzying array of perspectives on Homer’s Odyssey, from the likes of Emily Wilson to Joel Christensen and many more besides.

But there’s always room for more!

Now, I’m sure our regular readers are familiar with the debate surrounding the “Homeric Question”: Was Homer one man or many?

Nowadays, the idea that Homer’s work was not the product of a single, flesh and blood man, but rather the end result of a centuries-spanning tradition of oral poetry is widely accepted as accurate amongst scholars.

Yet, there’s archaeological evidence which suggests this may not be the whole story…

So today’s Members article looks at the very origins of writing and the alphabet, as well as the implications for the “Dark Ages”, and even the origins of the Odyssey itself.

It’s an eye-opening and astonishing perspective that will have you questioning what you think you know about Homer…

Not A Member? Sign up today to unlock today’s article and go deeper into the world of the ancients.

Membership unlock ALL our resources, including exclusive e-books, podcasts and more, including a recording of our in-depth event on the Odyssey with Joel Christensen.

Really, it’s all like an Odyssey of its own!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

The Real Age of the Greek Alphabet

By Willemijn Waal

“Why will there only be songs?” “Because songs will be all they have to remember those of us who could write.”

The above quote, from the end of Christopher Nolan’s epic blockbuster The Odyssey, succinctly captures the conventional history of literacy in ancient Greece. Yet while the looming prospect of a long illiterate ‘Dark Age’ certainly makes a dramatic ending for a movie, this does not necessarily make it accurate.

The Trojan War is usually situated at the end of the Late Bronze Age (ca. 1650-1180 BCE), and in this period the Linear B writing system was used throughout Greece. After the collapse of Mycenaean world around 1200 BCE, the Linear B script fell out of use.

According to conventional opinion, writing re-appears only around 800 BCE with the introduction of the Greek alphabet. So, during the intermittent four centuries, the stories about Troy could only be transmitted orally, in the form of songs. Yet recent insights and discoveries suggest a different scenario, in which the alphabet may have reached Greece already centuries earlier.

This challenges our understandings of literacy in the ancient Greek world, and the origins of Homer’s Odyssey.