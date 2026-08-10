Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

This week, we’re doing something a little different... You know, to keep things fresh…

Think of it as archaeology for words.

You see, somewhere beneath layers of Greek, Latin, reformers, philosophers, prophets, and the occasional religious insult lies a single English word…

Your task is to excavate it.

With each clue, the mystery narrows. Will you uncover the answer after the very first hint, or will you stubbornly insist on reading all six “just to be sure”?

Either way, in this specially created puzzle by Etymon, prepare to discover that the history of a single word can be every bit as dramatic as the history of an empire….

Enjoy!

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

P.S. Discover how much the Classics have influenced our here and now… from the ancient inspired words we use today to the ideas and people who have shaped knowledge itself.

Bring the wisdom of the past into your today:

The Etymology Challenge: Can You Guess the Word?

Etymon has created a bespoke puzzle exclusively for Classical Wisdom subscribers. One word hidden behind six clues drawn from its etymological history.

Each of the clues narrows the field, moving from era and origin through linguistic path, literal meaning, cognates, historical or geographical context, and word length toward the answer.

Some puzzlers achieve Solved in 1. More reach the answer at Solved in 4 or Solved in 5. Some work through to Solved in 6. You can guess after any clue. How many do you need?

When you are ready, the Answer Card button at the bottom of this post will reveal the puzzle’s hidden word, etymology, and modern use on the Etymon Substack website.

Clue # 1 ~ Era and origin

The word entered English in 1548, in a translation of the writings of Martin Luther, the German friar whose challenge to Rome began the Reformation, and it arrived as an insult.

Luther aimed it at the Pope himself, mocking him for boasting that all laws were held in the coffer of his heart. Its earliest English sense was a false claim of divine inspiration, the delusion of those who believed God spoke to them directly, without scripture.

Behind the English lay German, behind German lay Latin, and behind Latin lay Greek.

Clue # 2 ~ Linguistic Path

Formed first in Greek, naming the state of being possessed by a god, a frenzy that certain kinds of music were believed to produce.

Plutarch, the Greek biographer and essayist writing around 100 AD, described it as the state of prophets and prophetesses ravished with divine fury when the god was believed to speak through them.

The Bacchanals, the frenzied worshippers of Bacchus, ran through the streets filled with their god. Latin borrowed the word in the third century for inspiration and frenzy, and by the early sixteenth century it was used to describe a writer’s inspiration.

Only then did it reach English, through German, carried in the Reformation’s war of words.

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Clue # 3 ~ Literal meaning

Behind the Latin lay the Greek adjective entheos, meaning ‘possessed by a god’, built from en, meaning ‘in’, and theos, the Greek for ‘god’. The person in this state had, quite literally, the god within.

The Greek verb formed from it was reshaped along the way by the pull of another verb, the word for offering a sacrifice.

Theos itself descended from a Proto-Indo-European root, *dhes-, which formed words for religious concepts, possibly an extension of an older root meaning ‘to set, put’. The same root gave Latin festus, ‘festive’, and feriae, ‘holidays’, and through them the English feast, festival and fair.

Clue # 4 ~ Cognates

FANATIC and ATHEIST share the same ancient root as this word. FANATIC came from Latin fānāticus, from fānum, meaning ‘temple’, naming a person possessed by the frenzy of a temple’s god, though the temple word’s link to the deeper root is not certain.

It entered English in 1533 meaning frenzied or mad, and in the spring of 1660 the historian Thomas Fuller recorded its newest use, a noun coined within a few months as an insult for the sects of the age, in the same weeks that Samuel Pepys was writing in his diary that the Phanatiques held up their heads high.

ATHEIST came from Greek atheos, meaning ‘without a god’, and reached English in the 1580s, and in 1659 a single hostile list yoked the two together, Papists, Atheists, and fanatic persons. One word named the person with too much god in them, the other the person with none.

Clue # 5 ~ Historical or Geographical Context

In religion the word remained an accusation for two centuries. Henry More, the Cambridge philosopher, warned in 1660 that if Christianity were ever exterminated, this would be its exterminator.

In 1708 the philosopher Lord Shaftesbury drew the line plainly, defining inspiration as a real feeling of the divine presence, and this word as a false one. In 1766 Horace Walpole watched John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, preach, and sneered that he acted a very ugly form of it.

Yet the softening had already begun, and in a letter of 1839 Charlotte Brontë could name it her besetting sin, the reason she dared not say what she thought of the sea. By 1972 the New York Times used it to describe the latest fad, mouse racing, expanding rapidly in popularity across Australia.

Clue # 6 ~ Word Length

Ten letters.

Answer Card

Reveal the puzzle’s hidden word, etymology, and modern use on the Etymon Substack website.

Reveal Answer Card

How did you do? How far did you get? Feel free to share in your Notes (and don’t worry, it won’t give anything away..)