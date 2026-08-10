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Etymon
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Thank you Anya for hosting Etymon on Classical Wisdom today.

The word at the heart of this puzzle has one of the most dramatic journeys in English. It arrived as an insult, spent two centuries as a term of religious suspicion, and only slowly became the word for something we now consider entirely positive.

How many clues did you need?

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