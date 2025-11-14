Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexandros Manolakakis's avatar
Alexandros Manolakakis
Nov 14

"In retribution, and in outrage at the insult to the sacred laws of guest friendship (or xenia to the ancient Greeks)"

I am glad this detail was included here. People often, rather reductively, state that the war was fought over a woman, but this text highlights the complex nature behind it: it was her abduction and the insult to a sacred law that was central to the archaic world, which was establishing itself through travels and building bonds between different 'city-states' and people.

Hell, sometimes people even envision the events of the Trojan War based on the depictions in the film Troy (2004) — which, while I think Brad Pitt makes an excellent Achilles and I generally enjoy it, is far from a close/faithful adaptation of Homer's Iliad.

Here, however, I would also like to offer a question!

The retellings of the Ancient Greek Myths were not merely retellings for the sake of it -- like Disney's endless cycle of remakes.

Instead, if one were to follow philosopher/classicist Werner Jaeger's assertion that Ancient Greek myths, poems, philosophy, etc., were all means for people to reveal aspects and attempt to understand what it means to be Anthropos (Human), then, all these variations of the same myths have something different to say, something that reveals aspects of the particular period, its ethos, culture, principles, and ideals.

So, given the differences that we see in these two depictions, what can we say about Ancient Greek Culture in the Classical (Euripides') period compared to the Archaic (Homer's) period?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TIM SIDIROPOULOS's avatar
TIM SIDIROPOULOS
Nov 14

YES, THIS WAS A BIG DETAIL VERY FEW

PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT HELEN BEING IN EGYPT…YES, THE REASON FOR THE WAR WAS THE MONEY THE TROJANS WERE CHARGING FOR GOING THROUGH THE SOME AREA THEY CONTROLLED IN THE SEA…THIS IS WHY ODYSSEUS DIDNT WANT TO

PARTICIPATE IN THE WAR BECAUSE FOR HIM IT WAS NOT AN ISSUE. VERY LONG STORY…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture