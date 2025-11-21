Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Clytemnestra - Mother or Murderer?

by Nicole Saldarriaga

Lions, tigers, bears—these are just a few of the animals we use to describe a mother’s fierce love for her children and her resolve to protect them, no matter the cost. Clytemnestra—one of the most famous female characters in Greek tragedy—probably embodies all three of those ferocious beasts and more. Her maternal instinct is positively deadly—which may be somewhat understandable—though the question remains: do her motherly motivations make her actions justifiable?

Clytemnestra appears most famously in Aeschylus’ celebrated tragedy, the Agamemnon. Widely regarded as one of the most brilliantly written Greek tragedies to have survived the ravages of time, Agamemnon, along with Aeschylus’ other plays, helped to usher in a new tradition for Greek tragedy. Prior to Aeschylus’s arrival on the scene, Greek tragedy was incredibly simple, with dramatis personae consisting of a single actor and a chorus that provided some loose commentary on the action of the play. Aeschylus was the first to introduce the concept of multiple actors and a chorus of characters that were, in some way, also involved in the action. It’s no wonder that at the peak of his career his plays were winning first prize time and time again in Greece’s most famous theatrical festival, the Dionysia.

Agamemnon, specifically, is the first in a trilogy of plays often referred to as the the Oresteia. In it, Clytemnestra kills the titular character, her husband, Agamemnon—and she wastes no time in doing so. Less than an hour after he returns home following a ten-year absence (and after surviving a brutal war) he dies dishonorably in his bathtub, at the hands of his own wife.

Clytemnestra (1882) by John Collier

Now, for some much needed context: Agamemnon’s murder, while shocking and brutal, is preceded by three acts of horrible bloodshed, all of which lead, in some way, to his death. The first is, of course, the kidnapping of Helen, Agamemnon’s sister-in law, by the Trojan prince, Paris. This ostensibly simple action was in fact a crime of utmost seriousness at the time. Traditional ancient Greek culture placed an extreme amount of importance on the principle of hospitality, and Paris, having been a guest in Menelaus’ household, violated that principle in the extreme when he stole Menelaus’ wife. It’s no surprise, then, that Menelaus would ask Agamemnon (his brother and the king of Argos) for assistance in seeking revenge—hence the Trojan war, which would last for ten years and result in the complete destruction of Troy (not to mention hundreds of deaths).

This bloody conflict, in turn, leads Agamemnon to coldly sacrifice his own daughter, Iphigenia, so that the gods will grant him a favorable wind for his fleet to sail to Troy. This is the crime which Clytemnestra believes unforgivable, but more on that later.

The third act of bloodshed is one that happened long before Helen and Paris had even seen each other, but its depravity was so unbelievable that it cursed Agamemnon’s house forever: Agamemnon’s father, Atreus, killed his nephews and fed them to their unwitting father. In the time of Agamemnon’s absence from Argos, the one survivor of this horrible crime, Aegisthus (Agamemnon’s cousin), becomes Clytemnestra’s lover and together they hope to avenge their lost loved ones by killing the king.

It’s these three acts of violence that provide the backdrop for the play, and it’s likely that every member of the audience at the time would have sensed the underlying tension of this bloody history even in the most outwardly serene or joyous moments of the play. In fact, even the secondary characters like the Watchman or the members of the Chorus tell us that they feel a deep sense of foreboding—one which tempers their joy at the return of their king—and they can’t figure out why they feel it.

The Ghost of Clytemnestra Awakening the Furies by John Downman

Of course, the central question of a play like Agamemnon is always whether the actions of the characters are justified. On some level, Aeschylus may be leading us to sympathize with Clytemnestra—she is strong, self-assured, fierce, and authentic in a way that the other characters in the play are not, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise at all that she would be angry with her daughter’s murderer (husband or not). On the one hand, Clytemnestra is the ultimate mother, doling out punishment to those who hurt her children. There is, however, the other hand—Clytemnestra is also an adulteress and a murderer. She kills Agamemnon in cold blood the same way he kills Iphigenia.

Many scholars attempt to paint Clytemnestra as one or the other—avenging mother or adulterous murderer—but the truth is that she encapsulates both. The strength of her convictions makes her attractive to us, while her association with the lackluster and rather pathetic Aegisthus makes her steadily less likeable as the action of the trilogy progresses.

What is certain is this: Clytemnestra’s character becomes the crux of one of the most important surviving pieces of Greek theater available to us today. She is the only character that appears in all three plays, and her characterization is constant throughout—she retains her strength, her self-assurance, and her confidence in the righteousness of her actions even when she herself faces death. When she kills her husband, Clytemnestra sets into motion a series of events that, by the end of the third play (the Eumenides) lead to the creation of the Athenian legal system—the original trial-by-jury system on which so many legal structures are now based.

So, whether she is a passionate mother, a scheming murderer, a lion, tiger, bear, or all of the above and more, she is an incredibly important woman, and, although she belongs to the realm of myth and legend, her story has had a lasting impact on the legacy of ancient Greece.